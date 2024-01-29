Open confession of Vémola’s wife: THIS IS WHAT I DISCOURAGE MOST about him… She talked about INFAITHFULNESS!

#Open #confession #Vémolas #wife #DISCOURAGE #him.. #talked #INFAITHFULNESS

BRATISLAVA – Slovak Playmate and wife of feared MMA fighter Karlos “Terminator” Vémola had her say. She revealed not only what she likes most about her beloved, but also, so to speak, what she hates and what really bothers her. Karlos, be careful!

MMA wrestler Karlos Vémola and his unmissable wife Lela definitely belong among the most shaken show business couples in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. And it was she we interviewed some time ago at the spectacular premiere of the documentary about her husband. She openly revealed more of their private life to us.

In addition to the pleasant things that she experiences with Karlos, she also confided in us about the thing that bothers her the most about “Terminator”, for which she has to keep her mouth shut, so to speak. But in life, they also went through great and unpleasant tests in the form of Karlos’s whims and infidelities. Therefore, we also wanted to know how the mother of multiples views the whole thing over time.

“I think that in every marriage or relationship there will be some disagreements or complications. That it belongs to life. We are not the first or the last to experience such things and I think that the strength in marriage and in a relationship is that those partners stay together and that it makes them very strong. From our side, it strengthened us a lot and we are still together.” Lela began at the beginning of our conversation.

It is therefore obvious that they perceive their imaginary falls in the relationship as rewarding. But what is preventing her from cohabiting with Karlos? “When he has to prepare for matches and so on, the preparation is very long,” Lela talked to Topky.sk and then came out with a fundamental thing that bothers her about his behavior. “His mood swings. I never know what mood he’ll be in, and I have to act accordingly,” Lela admitted openly, but then added.

“I’ve gotten used to it over the years and I take it as part of it,” Lela remarked. And so, despite his shortcomings, she is with him, even if, as she herself stated, it is no walk in the park. “It’s challenging because we have two small children, Lilinka is 4 years old, Rocky is 2 years old, but as I say, I’m a very strong type of person, so I manage it even if it’s not always easy,” added by Playmate.

