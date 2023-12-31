Open or closed for New Year’s Day 2024?

#Open #closed #Years #Day

Most businesses will be closed on New Year’s Day, with the exception of convenience stores, gas stations and a few restaurants.

On the last day of the year, 5 p.m. will be the time to remember for those who would like to restock the cellar one last time before the holiday: SAQ branches will close their doors from this time until January 2 at 13h. The SQDC will also be closed on New Year’s Eve, but will also welcome customers again on January 2. Grocery stores and food markets will operate on a reduced schedule on New Year’s Eve, and will remain closed on the 1st, except in the rare case of certain small grocery stores.

Pharmacies should also close earlier on Sunday, December 31, but will remain open on New Year’s Day. They have the choice of opening according to a normal schedule, with a restriction of no more than four people to ensure the operation of the commercial part, but many opt for a reduced schedule.