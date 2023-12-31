Open the checklist ‘How to choose a laptop for students’?

#Open #checklist #choose #laptop #students

Education today has changed a lot from before. Learning does not end in the classroom anymore. Students are increasingly emphasizing flexibility. Whether it is attending school or various activities that has changed to become more online Hybrid teaching And group project work is also becoming more popular. This change has made IT devices like laptops become an essential part of learning. Replace the old method of taking notes in a notebook. or reading from a textbook Choosing a notebook for students Students should therefore consider the following important points:

CPU and graphics card The processor (CPU) is the heart of every laptop. It determines efficiency. and the ability to work with that notebook for students Students who focus on general use 13th Gen Intel® Core™ mid-range performance processor i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 7000 series That is enough for use. Whether it’s surfing the internet, playing videos, or even playing games and editing short videos. The onboard graphics card installed in the CPU is sufficient for non-graphics-intensive applications. or high level creative work

memory (RAM) of the computer plays an important role in the efficiency of use in various aspects. Whether it’s managing large files and working smoothly without the problem of the machine freezing during use You should look for a notebook that comes with memory (RAM).) Size not less than 8 GB Or choose a notebook with 16 GB of RAM, which is a more suitable size for work. And maybe look for a laptop that can upgrade the RAM. Can be added to support increased use in the future.

Storage unit (Storage) This is another important consideration when purchasing a laptop. If you focus on storing data or files directly on the notebook, the space size is 512 GB. It may be enough in the beginning. But eventually you may need to add more cloud storage or an external hard drive. Therefore, if using only the storage space on the notebook It is best to buy a laptop with 1TB of storage space. up