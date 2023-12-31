Open the checklist ‘How to choose a laptop for students’?

Education today has changed a lot from before. Learning does not end in the classroom anymore. Students are increasingly emphasizing flexibility. Whether it is attending school or various activities that has changed to become more online Hybrid teaching And group project work is also becoming more popular. This change has made IT devices like laptops become an essential part of learning. Replace the old method of taking notes in a notebook. or reading from a textbook Choosing a notebook for students Students should therefore consider the following important points:

  • Size and form factor (Form factor) For students, carrying a compact notebook Light weight is more comfortable to use. A 14-inch notebook will be comfortable for you to work with. but still compact Can be easily carried in your bag. You can consider looking for a notebook that is less than 2 inches thin. cm and weighs no more than 1.5 kg. In addition, 2-in-1 notebooks that can fold the screen 360 Degree can be used on both notebooks and tablets. It is an ideal choice. For reading or taking notes, such as ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED or ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED with detachable keyboard
  • Powerful machine specs suitable for use and subjects studied For students studying business administration, social science, Linguistics and mathematics, etc., may not emphasize high-performance laptops as much as creative work. or editors who should look for a laptop specifically for creators

    CPU and graphics card The processor (CPU) is the heart of every laptop. It determines efficiency. and the ability to work with that notebook for students Students who focus on general use 13th Gen Intel® Core™ mid-range performance processor i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 7000 series That is enough for use. Whether it’s surfing the internet, playing videos, or even playing games and editing short videos. The onboard graphics card installed in the CPU is sufficient for non-graphics-intensive applications. or high level creative work

    memory (RAM) of the computer plays an important role in the efficiency of use in various aspects. Whether it’s managing large files and working smoothly without the problem of the machine freezing during use You should look for a notebook that comes with memory (RAM).) Size not less than 8 GB Or choose a notebook with 16 GB of RAM, which is a more suitable size for work. And maybe look for a laptop that can upgrade the RAM. Can be added to support increased use in the future.

    Storage unit (Storage) This is another important consideration when purchasing a laptop. If you focus on storing data or files directly on the notebook, the space size is 512 GB. It may be enough in the beginning. But eventually you may need to add more cloud storage or an external hard drive. Therefore, if using only the storage space on the notebook It is best to buy a laptop with 1TB of storage space. up

  • Battery life and fast charging system You should choose a notebook that comes with a battery of this size. 70Wh that can be used all day without having to look for a power outlet to charge during the day and should come with a fast charging feature It can be charged to at least 60% within an hour.
  • Durability Almost all ASUS notebooks meet US military-grade MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. Giving you confidence in its durability during use. You should inspect the machine before purchasing. Whether it is the material of the machine cover used Assembly quality Hinge durability and screen flexibility, etc.
  • screen Students spend many hours each day with their laptops. Choosing a good quality screen that has eye-saving features is therefore very necessary. And you should look for laptops with OLED screens, such as ASUS Lumina OLED that provides bright colors, accurate color values, deep blacks and reduces blue light that damages the eyes by more than 70% Compared to LCD screens General In addition, the OLED screen It also reduces screen flickering. Makes our eyes not easily fatigued When using the screen for a long time
  • connection A notebook with all connection ports is another important factor that should not be overlooked. Choose a notebook that comes with dedicated USB Type-A® and USB Type-C® ports. USB Type-C® that can supply power through the charging port Meanwhile, the HDMI® port is essential for connecting a split screen. For wireless connection, WiFi 6E may be selected. Latest model and Bluetooth® technology 5.3 for a fast and smooth connection
  • Other features necessary for online learning Such as the AI ​​noise cancellation system when using video calls. Including high quality speakers, supports the system Dolby Atmos® For clear sound quality and open doorsTurn off the webcam for privacy during use.
  • price When purchasing a laptop for students, students should look for a laptop that provides performance and value for money. notebook in group ASUS Vivobook It is outstanding in efficiency., Durability, Beautiful and eye-catching design at an accessible price There are a variety of model options for students. students as well
  • ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED (TN3402of) It is a notebook that ASUS recommends for students. It is a foldable touchscreen notebook. 360 Degrees can be used in a variety of styles. Whether it’s a notebook or a tablet. Comes with the perfect compact size. but also provides fast performance The machine weighs only 1.5 kg. some less than 2 CM. Comes with a 14-inch screen, easy to carry in your bag. It is also a high quality 2.8K OLED screen. Provides bright colors and reduces blue light that damages the eyes. Fulfill every use, whether it be in the field of study or for entertainment
    For the performance ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED (TN3402of) Features the latest AMD Ryzen™ processor. 7 7730U, AMD Radeon™ Graphics, 16 GB RAM and 16 GB of storage 512GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 3.0 SSD It’s a quality notebook. Can use all basic functions It is an option that meets the lifestyle needs of students. students in the present era perfectly

