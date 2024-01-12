OpenAI has released a store for custom versions of ChatGPT and a new subscription plan

#OpenAI #released #store #custom #versions #ChatGPT #subscription #plan

Extraordinary news



Get the big news as it happens – straight to your email.

OpenAI announced the GPT Store, a platform for customized versions of its large ChatGPT language model, now available to users subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise. In the announcement of the American company, whose chatbot has become a byword for generative artificial intelligence, it is also said that only in the first two months of the introduction of the tool for creating a personalized version of ChatGPT, more than 3 million chatbots have been created.

The GPT Store provides easy access to dedicated versions of ChatGPT in seven different categories – Dall-E, Writing, Productivity, Research, Programming, Education and Lifestyle, as well as Featured of the Week, Trending Chatbots, Chatbots created by the ChatGPT team , all published custom GPTs created by OpenAI subscribers, and a search engine.

Among the first GPT versions in focus are:

Personalized route recommendations from AllTrails

Search and synthesize results from 200 million academic articles with Consensus

Expanding coding skills from Khan Academy

Design presentations or social media posts with Canva

A chatbot for readers

CK-12 Flexi AI – math and science “teacher”.

CES 2024: If your product doesn’t have artificial intelligence, it’s not worth talking about

In order to share their custom GPT in the store, the creation of which resembles the usual “conversation” with the original ChatGPT through questions and/or instructions and answers, the user must publish it, making it available to all other subscribed OpenAI users.

Five tools that make artificial intelligence accessible to everyone

Publishing with access to anyone (and not just users with a link, for example) requires the creation and verification of a developer profile and includes a verification procedure that is performed hybridly – by humans and an automated system. Users have the option to report GPT releases that they believe violate the ChatGPT Brand Use and Service Rules and Guidelines.

OpenAI also announced a monetization program for developers of specialized GPT builds. Initially, they will be paid based on user engagement with their GPTs. The specific parameters have not yet been clarified.

Sam Altman: Artificial Intelligence is now like the computer from “Star Trek”

Along with the announcement of the ChatGPT Store platform and the GPT Builder chatbot profile, OpenAI introduced and released new subscription plans for teams of all sizes (Team and Enterprise). Team is more expensive than the basic Plus – the latter is $20 per month, while Team costs $25 per month. Those paying for this plan get an increased capacity of the volume of messages GPT-4 can handle, a shared workspace for GPT models, and an administrative console to manage it.

In addition, the data that Team subscribers enter into the ChatGPT system through their interaction with the model is not used for its training. This is not the case for those paying $20 for Plus, whose data is used for this purpose.