Opening 20 reproductive health clinics for early detection of cervical cancer

Wednesday 24/January/2024 – 11:53 AM

Nevin Al-Kabbaj, Minister of Social Solidarity, witnessed the closing ceremony of the first phase of the 1,000-kilometre journey to raise awareness of cervical cancer, which was launched by the Ministry of Social Solidarity in cooperation with the Egyptian Society for Cervical Endoscopy. The celebration was held at the Cairo Opera House in the presence of Counselor Adly Hussein, former governor of Qalyubia and Lviv. Of public figures.

The first phase of the trip extended to 9 governorates, starting from Alexandria Governorate, then departing from it to the governorates of Beni Suef, Minya, Assiut, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, and Aswan, and concluded its activities in the governorates of Cairo and Giza, in addition to providing its services also in the governorates of Port Said. Gharbia and Menoufia, and 20 reproductive health clinics were opened, out of 50 clinics, fully funded by the Ministry of Social Solidarity. The clinics are equipped with all medical equipment for reproductive health examinations and early detection of cervical cancer.

The first phase also succeeded in reaching awareness services to 2 million beneficiaries, through home visits, awareness seminars, and community sessions held by 6,300 community leaders who were qualified to play this role after holding many training courses and introducing mechanisms for detecting, preventing, and protecting against reproductive health diseases and oncological diseases. They threaten the health and safety of Egyptian women and Egyptian families alike.

Al-Kabbaj stressed that Egypt is witnessing a major shift in raising the value of the Egyptian woman and enhancing its diverse and integrated services, and this was represented in many giant national projects that aimed to invest in the health of Egyptian women, and this was evident in the initiatives launched by the President of the Republic, such as women’s health and early detection. Breast cancer, maternal and child health, early detection of hereditary diseases, reproductive health services, free family planning tools, and other initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of the Egyptian woman, who is considered the pillar of the Egyptian family and the spirit of its stability and happiness.

She also stressed that the Ministry is strongly concerned with establishing the foundations of the Egyptian family and preserving its entity, and it is a key partner in the Egyptian Family Development Project and in implementing the National Population Strategy in coordination with the Ministries of Health, Population, and Planning and Economic Development.

The thousand-kilometer journey carried out by the Ministry in cooperation with the Egyptian Society for Cervical Endoscopy was reviewed on two axes, the first of which is providing reproductive health services and early detection of cervical cancer by equipping 50 clinics for reproductive health services, noting that the Ministry of Health and Population is the one that directs the places where there are There are gaps in these services, and the Ministry is licensing these clinics, and two mobile clinic cars have been equipped with all family planning methods, in addition to training 750 medical staff responsible for the initiative’s “Go One Step ahead” clinics, in full coordination with the Ministry of Health and Population.

Al-Qabbaj stressed the importance of the second axis, which was awareness-raising and seminars to spread community awareness about the importance of early detection of cervical cancer and where reproductive health services are located, in cooperation with 6,300 pioneers present in 12 governorates targeted in the first phase.

The ministry’s mission in the field of women’s services was reviewed in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Population and other relevant ministries, in addition to partnerships with civil society organizations, with the aim of supporting the most important national institutions, which is the family institution, and that investing in supporting the family system and working to stabilize it socially and economically enhances All efforts made by the Egyptian state to achieve the desired rates of economic growth, stressing that protecting women and early detection of tumors saves the family from negative psychological, social and economic repercussions in the event of a mother suffering from cancer, especially if the woman is the breadwinner for this family. All this is in addition to the fact that the state There is always a need to increase spending on treating the disease and also the cost of providing a package of social protection interventions for economically, health-wise and socially distressed families.

Al-Qabbaj thanked the social pioneers, as they are the ministry’s ambassadors and soldiers in the field and throughout the republic, including villages, hamlets, urban and remote areas, and partners in combating all forms of lack of awareness of many issues whose confrontation leads to the renaissance of local communities.