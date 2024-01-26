Opening up about a young woman with terminal cancer who squeezed her heart and endured the pain while testing medicine. buy life time

#Opening #young #woman #terminal #cancer #squeezed #heart #endured #pain #testing #medicine #buy #life #time

Opening up about a young woman with terminal lung cancer who endured pain to buy time for her life. Spend time with your loved one as much as possible. In return, we never leave each other. Reveals that dust in Bangkok makes you suffocate I want it to be fixed seriously.

In the case of TikTok user @boanunya posting a clip of his own story. who is currently suffering from terminal lung cancer stated that living in Bangkok for lung cancer patients is very difficult. Especially who he is It is caused by people who smoke a lot. But I don’t smoke myself. which the dust level in Bangkok If it turns yellow It’s equivalent to having already smoked 1 cigarette.

At 3:30 p.m. on January 26, 2024, Ms. Ananya Asawawethin revealed to ‘Khaosod Online’ that she is currently ill with lung cancer in the final stage. He has had it for about 3 years now with this type of cancer. At present, he is not very responsive to chemotherapy. Or which drug targets So now we use drug testing methods continuously. To buy life time

As for the amount of time he has left, the doctor has not clearly stated how many years he has left. But according to research, patients with this type of cancer are in the final stages. Its life expectancy is approximately 5 years. If it survives it will be a very small percentage. Now he can only pray that he will be able to take the second type of immunotherapy drug.

The cause of this type of cancer From the survey results, it will be among elderly men and heavy smokers. The doctor then said that he was an unlucky case. Sometimes he felt disappointed about his fate in life. I feel that I have always done good deeds. I didn’t harass anyone. Why did he have to have this disease? But in the end, he thought Just think about it. Can’t go back and fix anything. So let’s focus on now.

Like when he first started to lose his hair. Just walking past the fan, a lot of hair fell out. At that time he was very shocked. But he believes that every human being can adapt. Especially after going through a difficult time or something heavy, small problems like confidence, hair loss, acne, weight gain become trivial. So he didn’t pay attention. Because he thought he could still write a book and live his life.

As for the difficulty of treatment, it depends on the time period. As of now, he feels better. But there will be a time when cancer invades the heart. or come back to grow again Will have to receive treatment. Hospital admission for a long time The part that I think is the hardest. It must have been when the first chemotherapy was given and then went into shock due to an allergic reaction to the drug. This is a very small percentage who receive this medicine and will go into shock. Until he remembered that after the drug had been injected into his veins for less than 1 minute, he felt like he couldn’t breathe. Before I knew it, I was in the emergency room. and found out later that he had been in shock for about an hour, causing him to stool and urinate on him.

“At that time, while being treated at Siriraj Hospital And it was during the COVID-19 period. It’s spreading heavily. causing him to have to be treated among COVID-19 patients The other part is quite heavy. That was at the end of last year. Because I have a blockage in the aorta from cancer. There is a cancerous lump encroaching on the heart. and aorta that connects the heart and lungs Makes oxygen unable to flow and prevents blood from flowing properly As a result, during that period there were frequent fainting-like symptoms. Additionally, this condition puts you at risk for radiation therapy. This is because if the light is shined onto the aorta or that area, It may cause death. But was able to get through that difficult time. Because I have encouragement from my husband and family. And encouragement is the most important thing in fighting this disease,” Ms. Ananya said.

Mr. Natthasit Pawarinphong, husband, said that he thought that meeting a person who could help each other We can be life partners for each other. It was something that couldn’t be easily found and he thought that his diagnosis was a disease. It is already something very difficult.

Even though he had done nothing wrong. Don’t live a bad life Don’t smoke or drink alcohol to the point of making your body bad. But he intends to live his life in his own way. So he decided to ask him to marry him. Because I want to support him through difficult times. Now we have been married for about 1 year.

Ms. Ananya further said that in the early stages of the illness He felt that he wanted him to meet someone better. Because he knew that this disease would never be cured. But he’s not going anywhere. And while continuing to be together His condition went up and down, so he decided to propose. Because we would be able to live together, I thought, “It still really exists. People who love us more than we love ourselves.”

He made us feel so much love for ourselves. and want to wake up and live with him every day He had also talked with him that if he didn’t have him, he wouldn’t have a family. or people around you Probably going through difficult things. Definitely can’t come. He might have already given up. Because at some times it was very painful. But if anyone doesn’t have someone who loves us At least we have to love ourselves. In order to be able to live another day

However, living in Bangkok for lung cancer patients is very difficult. Because research has come out that lung cancer patients, no matter what type Especially the type that they are It is directly caused by people who smoke heavily. But he didn’t smoke. which the dust level in Bangkok If it turns yellow It’s equivalent to having smoked 1 cigarette.

In addition, there is a risk that it may cause the general public to develop lung cancer. Today, he just wants to go out and live the rest of his life like a normal person. But the dust made him feel tight and unable to breathe. He therefore wanted to seriously resolve this issue.