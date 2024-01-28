Opera will launch its AI-powered iOS browser in Europe 1

#Opera #launch #AIpowered #iOS #browser #Europe

Opera, the renowned browser developer based in Norway, has unveiled plans to launch a cutting-edge AI-powered browser. This strategic move comes as Apple commits to allowing alternative browser engines on iOS, adhering to European Digital regulations Markets Act (DMA). The DMA mandates a departure from Apple’s previous requirement that third-party browsers use the WebKit browser engine, the same engine that powers Apple’s Safari browser.

In the past, Apple has enforced the use of the WebKit engine for third-party browsers, creating a consistent browsing experience across all iOS devices. The change introduced by the DMA represents a step change and allows developers to submit browsers that do not rely on WebKit. This change applies to both standalone web browsers and in-app browsers used to display web content in iOS applications. Opera sees this development as an opportunity to offer iPhone users a sophisticated AI-powered alternative to the Safari browser.

Jørgen Arnesen, the company’s EVP Mobile, expressed enthusiasm for the changes enabled by the DMA, emphasizing the intention to promote healthy competition and offer users a more diverse choice of browsers on iOS. Arnesen stated, “We intend to achieve this with the AI-centric Opera One for iOS.” A notable aspect of Apple’s response to the DMA is the implementation of a browser selection screen for iOS. This feature simplifies the process for users to select their preferred browser as the default option on their mobile devices. Arnesen welcomed this move, recognizing its potential to empower users and improve the overall browsing experience on iOS.

While specific details about the upcoming browser are yet to be revealed, it is scheduled to debut in March, coinciding with the enactment of the DMA. It is important to note that these regulatory changes currently only apply within the European Union. However, Opera expressed a desire for Apple to expand these newfound freedoms globally, emphasizing the importance of a more open and flexible iOS ecosystem. In addition to the upcoming browser, Opera hinted at a significant investment in a key AI infrastructure project in Europe.

This strategic move is in line with the company’s commitment to advancing AI technologies. AI “Aria” and introduced a redesigned flagship desktop browser called Opera One – a name that will also be associated with the new iOS browser. Opera’s vision for Opera One includes elements that position it as a browser ready for a “generative AI-based future.” As the iOS browser landscape undergoes a transformation due to regulatory changes, Opera is strategically positioning itself to take advantage of the flexibility offered by the DMA.