Operation against child abusers: 35 detained

#Operation #child #abusers #detained

Details of the operation carried out within the scope of ‘combatting child obscenity and harassment’ were announced with a post on social media by Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya.

Under the coordination of the General Directorate of Security, Department of Combating Cyber ​​Crimes; Within the scope of the work carried out by Ankara Anti-Cyber ​​Crimes Branch Directorate; Simultaneous operations were organized in Adana, Ağrı, Aydın, Bolu, Bursa, Çorum, Denizli, Istanbul, Kayseri, Kırıkkale, Konya, Malatya, Muğla, Sakarya, Sinop, Sivas, Tekirdağ, Tokat and Yalova, based in Ankara.

It was determined that groups were established through social media applications and obscene images of children were offered for sale for money, payments were made through various payment channels, and images of child abuse were shared on social media platforms.

As a result of the operations, a large number of digital materials were seized.

21 SCAMMERS CAUGHT

Minister Yerlikaya also shared the details of the operation against internet fraudsters: Within the scope of Sibergöz-17 operations organized in 2 separate centers; 35 suspects were identified in the operations carried out simultaneously in 10 provinces based in Istanbul, against the crimes of Qualified Fraud and Establishing an Organization for the Purpose of Committing Crimes through the Use of Information Systems; 21 suspects were caught in operations carried out simultaneously in 8 provinces centered in Mersin for the crime of Qualified Fraud.