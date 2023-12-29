Operation Natal identifies more than 700 commercial infractions –

Operation Christmas 2023, which aims to prevent fraud and sanction those who violate commercial activities in Angola, has identified, to date, 733 infractions in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Cuanza Norte and Benguela.

The action of the National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Safety (ANIESA), which began on November 15th of this year, also made it possible to inspect 360 commercial establishments in almost 30 days.

Among the infractions identified, the highlight is price speculation on products such as Gulkis milk, chicken thighs, cooking oil and black beans.

ANIESA clarifies, however, that not all price changes lead to speculation, as there are, in Angola, fixed, monitored and free price regimes.

The fixed price is one that is limited to goods and services with a great social impact, such as lighting oil, piped water, electricity and public urban passenger transport fares.

While the monitored price regime covers products and services linked to the basic food basket, such as sugar, rice, meat, fish, wheat flour, beans, cornmeal and bombó meal, milk, pasta, edible oil, palm oil, bar soap, salt, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, peppers, cabbage, garlic, lettuce, cassava, bread, bananas, banana bread, oranges, among other goods.

Also Read:  AIR TRANSPORT – The number of passengers is falling

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Peruvian national team: Son of Ricardo Gareca reacted surprisingly to the officialization of Jorge Fossati as coach of Peru
Peruvian national team: Son of Ricardo Gareca reacted surprisingly to the officialization of Jorge Fossati as coach of Peru
Posted on
Here is the list of 3 types of coffee to ban from your shopping list
Here is the list of 3 types of coffee to ban from your shopping list
Posted on
2023 will be a year that symbolizes the progression of global warming, with Japan’s average temperature at an all-time high – Weather News
2023 will be a year that symbolizes the progression of global warming, with Japan’s average temperature at an all-time high – Weather News
Posted on
100 most important Lithuanian economic events of 2023 | Business
100 most important Lithuanian economic events of 2023 | Business
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News