Operation Natal identifies more than 700 commercial infractions

Operation Christmas 2023, which aims to prevent fraud and sanction those who violate commercial activities in Angola, has identified, to date, 733 infractions in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Cuanza Norte and Benguela.

The action of the National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Safety (ANIESA), which began on November 15th of this year, also made it possible to inspect 360 commercial establishments in almost 30 days.

Among the infractions identified, the highlight is price speculation on products such as Gulkis milk, chicken thighs, cooking oil and black beans.

ANIESA clarifies, however, that not all price changes lead to speculation, as there are, in Angola, fixed, monitored and free price regimes.

The fixed price is one that is limited to goods and services with a great social impact, such as lighting oil, piped water, electricity and public urban passenger transport fares.

While the monitored price regime covers products and services linked to the basic food basket, such as sugar, rice, meat, fish, wheat flour, beans, cornmeal and bombó meal, milk, pasta, edible oil, palm oil, bar soap, salt, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, peppers, cabbage, garlic, lettuce, cassava, bread, bananas, banana bread, oranges, among other goods.