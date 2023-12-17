“Operation Rose” – the cover-up attempt

#Operation #Rose #coverup #attempt

“Operation Trandafirul” – the attempt to hide the crimes from Timișoara. What was Elena Ceaușescu’s macabre plan to hide the crimes of repression?

Remaining in command, Elena Ceaușescu relied on Emil Bobu and General Ion Coman. It was the latter who was assigned to execute the order of repression.

Operation Rose – carefully and meticulously planned

From Bucharest, General Nuță came accompanied by the Deputy Prosecutor General of Romania. The Directorate of the County Hospital, the residents of Forensic Medicine, the heads of the Timiș Militia and Security were ordered to select the corpses that showed more special gunshot marks. Essentially, especially those that had a gunshot wound and the bullet had not exited, which meant that they had been shot with weapons not available to regular troops.

General Nuță gave instructions to establish the route to be followed, the way to transport the corpses, the way to declare the transport, the car with which the transport was to be made.

The operation began on the morning of December 18 with the arrival and creation of the commission. That night, the area of ​​the hospital facing the Morgue was cordoned off. The patients were recorded in the bedroom, blankets were placed in the windows facing the yard. The lights went out, the illumination being provided by the headlights of the Militia and Security cars. Soldiers and Militia and Security personnel were posted as sentries.

Operation Trandafirul – the last details before leaving for Bucharest

44 bodies were selected, which were marked and numbered. The notes of the residents and doctors were taken, the admissions register was taken and the tabs were torn.

Local transport companies have tracked down the car. It was an autoisotherm from Comtim, which had just come from the race where it had delivered pork carcasses. The driver was summoned to the Police under the pretext of an interrogation. He presented himself there again, a Security captain told him to eat salami sandwiches, drink coffee and, if possible, sleep because he was going to go racing again.

The Customs operation – the Cenușa Crematorium detention facility and a canal mouth from Popești-Leordeni

Security and Militia prepared the autoisotherm and then it was sealed. Colonel Ghircoiaș from Timișoara declared the mission completed. The driver was woken up around four in the morning, on December 19, heading towards Deva, Sibiu, Râmnicu-Vâlcea-Pitesti, Pitesti-București Highway.

A car from Timișoara escorted the autoisotherm in the cabin of which were the driver and a Security captain. At one of the stops on the Autostrada, on the way to Bucharest, the driver was asked for the car keys, the TM license plates became B (Bucharest), although the car had large COMTIM written on it. Those from Timisoara were taken to a hotel, and the new team took the bodies to Cenusa. The operation was called Customs. and in the documents it was written that they were damaged aids from abroad that were to be burned.

The workers at the crematorium were bribed with 2000 lei that night and were asked to keep the secret as it was a state secret. Workers were also brought from other cemeteries in Bucharest, the burning lasting from the evening of the 19th until the morning of the 20th, when the ashes were thrown into the pit at Popești Leordeni.

After the execution of Ceaușescu and his wife, there was no other culprit convicted of those atrocities. General Nuță will die in still unexplained circumstances a few days after this moment, on December 23.

Today, those whose ashes were thrown at Popești Leordeni have plaques in the Heroes’ Cemetery.