Operational analyst to the section for operational support, Region Stockholm, PO Cit

#Operational #analyst #section #operational #support #Region #Stockholm #Cit

Organisation



Police region Stockholm

Municipality



Stockholm

County



Stockholm County

Announced



January 2, 2024

Apply by



January 16, 2024

Reference number



C168550/2023

Job description

Are you ready for a bigger task?

Working for the Police means creating security in people’s lives every day.

The police authority is Sweden’s largest authority with approximately 37,000 employees and is organized into seven police regions, a number of national departments and an office.

Job description

Police area Stockholm City includes the central parts of Stockholm and Lidingö. The police area conducts work in the areas of investigation and prosecution, intervention activities and crime prevention activities primarily within the framework of its geographical area of ​​responsibility.

The Operational Support 2 section is tasked with assisting PO City with operational analysis, financial investigations and reconnaissance. Mainly refers to serious crimes, but we strive to work together with and for the entire police area. Examples of cases are murder, kidnapping, robbery, drug offences, sexual offenses and crimes of a serial and organized nature such as, for example, extensive gross theft.

Job description

As an operational analyst, your main task will be, within the framework of ongoing investigations, to carry out communication and movement analyzes based on material obtained from the telephone companies. Your duties mean that you are responsible for collecting, processing, analyzing and reporting data. You will handle large amounts of information with the aim of pedagogically creating an overview and basis for investigation measures. In your role, you will be an important part of moving the investigative work forward through close collaboration with the investigation management.

Existing tasks in this role mean that:

Collect, process and analyze data from, among other things, telephone companies

Prepare interrogation documents

Prefer your work in front of pre-trial investigation leaders and prosecutors and provide recommendations for decisions or further measures.

Create reports and memos

Qualifications

This is an opportunity for you who have:

Academic education in economics/criminology/law or specialization/work experience that the employer deems relevant

At least two years of experience in acquiring, structuring and analyzing large amounts of information as well as visualizing and presenting the results

Very good knowledge of working in the Microsoft Office package, especially Excel

Very good oral and written skills in both Swedish and English

We see it as meritorious if, in addition to the above, you also have: Experience in analyzing and processing information from the Crown Enforcement Agency, the Swedish Social Insurance Agency, the Tax Agency, the Ecocrime Authority or other law enforcement authority

Experience of investigative work against serious organized crime

Experience with databases and analysis tools such as map and visualization software.

Experience in compiling and writing reports/decision documents

Language skills in addition to Nordic languages

Personal characteristics

As an operational analyst, you need to be very structured and methodical in your way of working, as well as being self-motivated and appreciating your own responsibility. We also see that you are flexible as the analyst role often means handling several cases and switching between them as re-prioritization is common. You also need to be social and have very good written and oral communication skills, as well as good cooperation skills to create and nurture good relationships both within and outside the organization. Furthermore, we see that you have an interest in technology and digital solutions, as the handling of large amounts of information requires constant adaptation to new methods and programs.

We will place great emphasis on personal qualities.

Contact persons

Union representatives

Union contact persons: SACO, Police Union, Fackförbundet ST, SEKO The police can be reached via the police switchboard 114 14

Other information

Work trials may be carried out during the recruitment process

Welcome with your application in Swedish in the form of a CV and personal letter by 2024-01-16 at the latest

Applications for this position will only be received via the Police Authority’s recruitment system Visma Recruit.

If you have protected personal data, references or similar information that you consider worthy of protection, we recommend that you send your application marked with the advertisement’s reference number via letter to the address: Police Authority, Registrar’s Office, 106 75 STOCKHOLM, or contact the responsible HR consultant.

If you want to complete your application, please contact the responsible HR consultant.

An employment with the Police Authority may begin with a trial employment of six months.

The Swedish Police Agency is Sweden’s largest authority. We offer you a workplace that stimulates diversity, creativity and personal development. Feel free to read about our benefits as an employee of the police at polisen.se/erbjudden

With us, you get the opportunity to contribute to the Police’s mission to increase safety and reduce crime in society. We conduct our business according to our core values: commitment, efficiency and availability. As an employee within the police, you act for equal treatment. It is a prerequisite for legal certainty, legal certainty and for the legitimacy of the police in society. As a representative of the police, you respect everyone’s equal value and create trust in the police.

Please read more about the police and our operations at www.polisen.se

A warm welcome with your application!

apply for the job

The application is made via the police’s recruitment tool