OPINION. Can we stop polarizing? (Kris Verheyen)

Last week a discussion arose about the sense and nonsense of innovation in the opinion section of the newspaper De Standaard. Jan Rosier in Aviel Verbruggen (DS January 8) advocated innovation at a gentler pace and focused on the general interest, while Pieter Van Nuffel in Gerard Govers (DS January 12) radically undermines this statement and even states that we are talking ourselves into the deep end by such pleas. According to them, an even stronger focus on technological innovation is the recipe for bringing our world to a safer haven.

As a bioengineer and environmental scientist, I would like to make some comments on this debate. Although, as an engineer, I strongly believe in human creativity and in our ability to find innovative, ingenious solutions to countless problems, after 25 years of research on all kinds of environmental issues, I have become convinced that technological innovation alone will not be enough to transform the Earth an ecologically safe and socially just space in which all humanity has the opportunity to thrive. ‘Business as usual’ and only focusing on technology to tackle major global challenges without simultaneously implementing deep, transformative system changes, the tenor reflected in Van Nuffel and Govers’ piece, seems naive and irresponsible.

Planetary Boundaries

To reinforce this point, I would like to draw attention to the recently published update of the planetary boundaries framework. This framework was first proposed in 2009 by a team led by a UGent honorary doctor Johan Rockström, affiliated with the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and the Stockholm Resilience Center. The ‘planetary boundaries’ framework has now been widely supported by the scientific community.

On the one hand, it shows the critical limit value for a total of nine key processes that are of paramount importance to keep the earth livable in the future. On the other hand, it also shows the extent to which these boundaries are exceeded. For example, for the climate change process, the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere is used as an indicator with a proposed limit value of 350 parts of CO2 per million parts of air. The current concentration is 423 particles; a significant excess.

The other eight key processes used are biodiversity loss, ozone depletion, ocean acidification, changes in global nitrogen and phosphorus cycles, loss of global forest cover, changes in freshwater supplies, atmospheric particulate matter concentrations, and – finally – the number of human-synthesized chemicals released into the environment (e.g. PFAS).

System changes

In their recent update of the ‘planetary boundaries’ framework – published in the top journal Science Advances – they state: Katherine Richardson and colleagues established that in 2023 the critical limit value for six of the nine processes had been (far) exceeded, while at the first publication in 2009 ‘only’ three limit values ​​were exceeded. So things are moving fast, the challenges are enormous, and despite all the technological innovation, we have not yet managed to bend the curves in the right direction.

The latter will only be possible if transformative system changes are implemented on a large scale and in all domains, away from the ‘business as usual’ trajectory. These include a fundamental reorganization of the way societies are governed and a radical change in production and consumption patterns. Also innovations, but of a completely different nature than purely technological ones.

To find solutions to the complex challenges we face, we will need many different perspectives. Both technology-oriented future thinkers and transformation-oriented systems thinkers. One thing is certain, polarization will not take us any further. Let us avoid putting forward one view as the only one that will save us, and certainly not let us call for alternative perspectives to be silenced, as Van Nuffel and Govers suggest at the end of their piece.

Kris Verheyen is a professor at the Environment department at Ghent University. This opinion piece previously appeared in the newspaper De Standaard.