Opinion maker Rūta Banionytė’s family faced a crisis: they flew to Brazil to see a couple’s counselor | Names

LNK television talk show “Bučiujo. Rūta” bodybuilder Dainora taught the host of the show Rūta Mikelkevičiūtė how to pose in such a way that the most prominent muscles can be seen. The athlete also challenged R. Mikelkevičiūtė to measure herself and compare her body size.

Dainora appeared in the studio together with her trainer and lover Edgar. “I remember when I first saw her at the gym, she was a round girl with chubby cheeks. She used to eat condensed milk in cans, stuffed hamburgers and french fries, dipping them in an ice cream cocktail”, said her lover and trainer Edgaras.

LNK photo/Bodybuilder Dainora and Rūta Mikelkevičiūtė

Now, Dainora shows off an impressive abdominal press that many men would envy and tells how she ate to have it. For breakfast, five egg whites and one yolk, three cups of rice and a few lettuce leaves. For breakfast and lunch: boiled chicken with lettuce and cucumbers. For dinner – canned tuna in its own juice and salad leaves. For dinner – five egg whites with spinach. True, as the competition approaches, nutrition becomes even stricter.

“I eat 15 eggs a day, but only the whites.” As the competition approaches, I sometimes eat 30 egg whites a day. Sometimes, I eat a kilogram of meat,” said Dainora and revealed the terrible comments she receives because of her impressively muscular body and how her lover protects her from hatred.

LNK photo/Bodybuilder Dainora with her lover

Rūta Banionytė, ex-wife of a millionaire, founder of the blog “Shokoladas sielai”, says that she exchanged wealth for love. She only recently officially divorced the millionaire. By the way, Rūta’s current fiancé Mindaugas initiated the divorce. “I secretly wrote a letter to Ruth’s ex that I needed a divorce. I even offered to pay all the divorce costs. We had a very business-like conversation, sorted out the papers, and here is Rūta, a woman who is no longer married,” said Mindaugas.

Together with his current fiancé, Mindaugus, they created a joint business, but after success, the family was hit by a crisis. “We constantly talked about work. You lie in bed and talk only about what to order, where to sell, what to do. We are lying in bed, and Mindaugas does not say nice words to me, but scolds me for not doing this or that. I didn’t feel like a woman, I didn’t get any tenderness, I was just a business partner and the one who had to bounce children around and cook,” said the opinion maker and entrepreneur.

LNK photo/Rūta Banionytė

To save their relationship, the couple decided to fly to Brazil to see a famous relationship counselor. On the other side of the world, they say they’ve received golden advice for saving relationships and fueling passion: “We’ve been told to turn off our phones after work. We also have to plan ahead for our romantic intimate get-togethers, because with children and intense work, they don’t happen by themselves. And those hangouts should not be in the tired evening, when you put the children to sleep after work, but during the day, when we still have energy.” Rūta Banionytė revealed that they asked for advice and meet at least once every two weeks in a romantic environment for at least three hours.

LNK photo/Rūta Banionytė with her beloved Mindaugus

The well-known couple Ineta and Ėuolas Žvaguliai were also guests on the show. The two are about to start their fourth business – a nursing home. In addition, Ineta and Äžuolu raise two children and take care of a large farm of animals. But the couple insist they were never on the brink of divorce and never needed any relationship experts.

“There is little romance in our relationship, but I don’t demand that from Oak. I just know that he doesn’t like those sweet compliments, the sea of ​​petals, the fancy gifts at all. For example, if he brought me a hundred roses, I would really think that he has earned something”, – the well-known couple revealed the secrets of their relationship and told how they managed to save their relationship even when they unexpectedly lost 100 thousand euros.

The show “Kissing”. Rūta” – Thursday evening, 8 p.m. through LNK.

