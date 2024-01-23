Oppenheimer and Barbie are in the running for an Oscar for best film | Movies & Series

#Oppenheimer #Barbie #running #Oscar #film #Movies #Series

Jan 23, 2024

Oppenheimer, Barbie in Poor Things have been nominated for the Oscar for best film. Oppenheimer has the best chance of winning a statuette with thirteen nominations.

The other nominees in this category are American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives en The Zone of Interest.

Oppenheimer has a chance in all major categories. So says Robert Downey Jr. in the category of best supporting actor and Emily Blunt in the category of best supporting actress. Cillian Murphy is a contender in the best actor category with his title role. Director Christopher Nolan has also been nominated.

Nolan’s thriller, about the inventor of the atomic bomb, was released at the same time as the much lighter one Barbie in cinemas. The comedy about the famous toy doll has a chance to win eight Oscars. Lead actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig made a mistake, but Ryan Gosling competes in the best supporting actor category with his role as Ken. America Ferrera is a contender in the female version of this category.

The music from the film is also appreciated: both the song I’m Just Ken sung by Gosling as What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish have a chance in the best original song category. The singer previously won the golden statue in 2022, thanks to her title track for the James Bond film No Time To Die.

Another big contender is comedy Poor Things, which will be in cinemas in the Netherlands from February 8. The film has a chance to win ten Oscars. For example, director Yorgos Lanthimos has been nominated, as has leading actor Emma Stone.

Dutch Oscar entry not included in nominations

The ceremony was presented by Deadpool 2-actress Zazie Beetz The Boysactor Jack Quaid. The 96th edition of the Oscars will be presented on March 10.

The Dutch entry, Sweet Dreams, was not selected for the shortlist. The film by director and screenwriter Ena Sendijarević, starring Renée Soutendijk, was submitted in the International Feature Film category. The last time a Dutch film was nominated was in 2003 The Twins. The last win was for the film Character in 1997.

