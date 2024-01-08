Oppenheimer and Succession big winners at ‘new’ Golden Globes

#Oppenheimer #Succession #big #winners #Golden #Globes

AFPThe three cast members of Succession (Matthew Macfayden, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, from left) who were awarded a Golden Globe

The film Oppenheimer a TV series Succession became the big winners at the Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles. Oppenheimer won five prizes at the prestigious film and television awards.

Christopher Nolan’s film, which revolves around scientist and ‘father of the atomic bomb’ Robert Oppenheimer, won, among other things, in the best drama film category.

The 53-year-old Nolan received his first Golden Globe for best director. In his speech, he said that he was last on stage at the awards in 2009, when he posthumously accepted the Golden Globe for actor Heath Ledger, who died in 2008, for his role in Nolan’s film The Dark Knight. He explained that he was going through a hard time at the time, but that actor Robert Downey Jr. then supported him through a look from the audience.

Last night it was Downey Jr. that for Oppenheimer won a Golden Globe, which made Nolan think back to that moment. Nolan then said that he accepts awards mainly for others. “As directors, we bring people together and try to get them to give their best.”

AFPChristopher Nolan after winning the Golden Globe for directing with his wife and film producer Emma Thomas

The big winner among television series was as expected Succession. The series about a fictional media conglomerate and the power struggle between the children of CEO Logan Roy won four awards, including best drama series, best actress (Sarah Snook) and best actor (Kieran Culkin).

The film that received the most nominations in advance – Barbie (nine) – ultimately won two Golden Globes. The biggest surprise was that the film, in which the main character (played by Margot Robbie) ends up from the Barbie world into the real world, did not win in the best comedy/musical film category; that prize went to Poor Thingswhich is about a deceased woman who is brought back to life by scientists.

The Golden Globes are a good indicator for the Oscars ceremony, which is on the calendar in March.

New style

It was the first Golden Globe ceremony in a new style, where the winners were no longer chosen by the so-called Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

A revealing investigative article in the Los Angeles Times revealed almost three years ago that, among other things, there were no black journalists in the HFPA and that there were many ethical issues with the organization; for example, in 2017 a member appeared to have sold his Golden Globe tickets for tens of thousands of euros.

The article created the image of a closed, relatively small elite club of about eighty journalists, who had gained enormous influence in Hollywood due to their position.

In particular, the lack of diversity within the organization, which was reflected in the nominations, led to a boycott of numerous studios and Hollywood stars after the LA Times article was published. To top it all off, TV channel NBC refused to broadcast the 2022 ceremony.

Wrinkle-free

After the HFPA implemented reforms to increase diversity, last year’s awards ceremony was still broadcast by NBC, but the network decided not to renew the contract for the Golden Globes broadcast rights.

In June, the HFPA announced that the organization was disbanding and that wealthy businessman Todd Boehly, together with media company Dick Clark Productions, was in charge of the Golden Globes.

Under that new organization, for this year’s awards, the pool that voted for the winners had been expanded to a diverse group of some 300 journalists from around the world, from 75 countries.

There was also a new Golden Globe for the stand-up comedy category (won by Ricky Gervais) and an award for the film that made the most money (winner: Barbie), intended to also award the films that are most popular with the public. The latter category resembles the reform that the organization behind the Oscars proposed in 2018 – a category for ‘best popular film’ – but ultimately did not implement.

In any case, the first ceremony under the new Golden Globe organization went off without a hitch; no polarizing or controversial statements were made on stage and there was no boycott of major stars; almost all the major actors from the nominated films were in the audience.