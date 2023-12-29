Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra are now open for reservation. Ready to release real, clear images in all colors.

#Oppo #Find #Find #Ultra #open #reservation #Ready #release #real #clear #images #colors

Oppo Find X7 and Find The smartphone was recently listed on the company’s official online store in China and Oppo is now open for pre-orders. and is scheduled for release on January 8 at 2:30 p.m. local time in China.



At the same time, there are official images of both the Oppo Find X7 and Find But information has leaked that Find X7 will have four memory versions: 12/256GB, 16/256GB, 16/512GB and 16GB/1TB RAM.



The Oppo Find which is part artificial leather and part glass. While the first two items are all glass.



Meanwhile, the Oppo Find It can be wrong. As for the color options, there are three shades: The Sea and the Sky, Desert Silver Moon, and Pine Shadow.



Both devices will come with OnePlus’ sister-brand notification slider and both have curved edge screens with a punch-hole in the center for the selfie camera. The main difference between the two lies in the rear camera.



Oppo Find X7

Find These will cover a range of 14-135mm according to the text on the giant camera island.



The Find X7, on the other hand, has three rear cameras with a single periscope zoom camera. This covers a lens distance of 16-70mm. The overall design of the camera island is similar, with the Find X7 placing its LED flash array within one of the circles. Meanwhile, Ultra’s flash is on the outside of the island in the upper left.



Oppo Fine X7 Ultra

And according to previous leaks, the Find 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging, with the Ultra model adding 50W wireless charging as well, and according to Oppo’s own past teasers, both will connect to satellites via BeiDou, like the Huawei Mate 60.



The Oppo Find X7 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Find

source: gsmarena

