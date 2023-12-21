OPPO Indonesia Holds ‘Pop-Up Store’ at Tunjungan Plaza – Lentera Today

#OPPO #Indonesia #Holds #PopUp #Store #Tunjungan #Plaza #Lentera #Today

Head of PR OPPO Indonesia Baskoro Adiwiyono explained about the OPPO Find N3 Series product. (Jannatul Firdaus/Lenteratoday)

SURABAYA (Lenteratoday) – OPPO Indonesia is holding the OPPO Find N3 Series Pop-up Store with the theme ‘OPPO International Skyport’ from Thursday to Sunday (21-31/12/2023) at the Atrium of Tunjungan Plaza 3 Surabaya.

Previously, this Pop-up Store was held at Pakuwon Mall Surabaya last November. This event is the closing of the OPPO International Skyport Find N3 Series roadshow series in several cities.

Chief Marketing Officer of OPPO Indonesia, Patrick Owen said, the Pop Up Store Roadshow with the theme ‘OPPO International Skyport’ which was held in conjunction with the launch of the Find N3 Series in several big cities was OPPO Indonesia’s effort to reach the public, especially premium consumers, and strive for an activity approach. and fresh, creative collaborations.

Head of PR OPPO Indonesia Baskoro Adiwiyono said, there were a series of events held at this Pop-up store, including a talk show with the community together with Snapdragon Insider at the OPPO Find N3 Series Pop Up Store on December 22 2023, which was open to the public.

On December 23 2023, there will be an interactive talk show with OPPO Family, Nicholas Saputra, as well as a collaborative fashion show between Oppo and young fashion designer Hian Tjen

Reporter: Jannatul Firdaus|Editor: Arifin BH