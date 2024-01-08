OPPO presents first smartphone with two periscopic zoom lenses – Tablets and phones – News

OPPO has presented the first smartphone with two periscopic zoom lenses. The Find X7 Ultra will only be released in China for the time being. Last year’s predecessor Find X6 Pro was not released outside China.

The Find X7 Pro has four cameras on the back. The primary camera has a Sony LYT-900 camera sensor. This is a 1″ sensor of 120 square millimeters in the Lytia series of camera sensors with transistors and photodiodes that are separated from each other in the pixel layer. This makes more surface area available for the photodiodes, so that a pixel with the same surface area emits more light. can capture. The transistors are located behind the diodes in the new design. The OnePlus 12, among others, also has such a primary camera sensor.

The camera with ultra-wide-angle lens also has a Sony Lytia sensor, a LYT-600 of 32 square millimeters and an optical size of 1/1.95″. It has autofocus for close-ups of approximately 4 cm. The first periscopic zoom lens is a Sony IMX890 sensor measuring 50 square millimeters with 3x optical zoom and a 65mm focal length in 35mm equivalent. The second sensor is a Sony IMX858 measuring 20 square millimeters with 6x optical zoom and a focal length of 135mm.

The Find Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, assisted by up to 16GB of lpddr5x memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 memory. The phone will be released next week in China and will cost from 5999 yuan, currently around 775 euros. The most expensive version costs 6999 yuan, about 900 euros.

