Oppo Reno 11 5G Embeds Shake Reduction in the 50 MP Resolution Main Camera

#Oppo #Reno #Embeds #Shake #Reduction #Resolution #Main #Camera

Oppo started 2024 by releasing its newest Reno 11 5G cellphone to Indonesia to continue the Reno 10 which was released last year. Reno 11 5G offers a number of improvements, including newer specifications.

This cellphone, which maintains its price at IDR 6 million, also brings a new design with a fresher appearance and a more luxurious impression. The packaging of the Reno 11 5G is quite large for the size of the device stored inside. Because the box contains a complete accessory package.

The Reno 11 5G now has a new design that looks fresher with striped patterns and glitter, so that at first glance the wave green color variant looks like jade.

The Oppo Reno 11 5G camera has received slight changes, the main camera of the Reno 11 5G has an important feature, namely shake reduction, aka optical image stabilizer (OIS). With OIS, the main camera of the Reno 11 5G can be more reliable in low-light conditions as well as helping with video stabilization, which can be recorded at up to 4K 30 fps/ 1080p 60 fps resolution.

For the engine, the Reno 11 5G has also been updated and now uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 system-on-chip, combined with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB internal media, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67 watt SuperVOOC fast charging.

Video: Instagram/ @techh.top, @sneakpeek911

Editor: Dwi Oktaviane

Also Read:  The end of the Windows Mixed Reality platform is here

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Devastating fire in large paint wholesaler in Harderwijk: ‘The company is lost’ | Harderwijk
Devastating fire in large paint wholesaler in Harderwijk: ‘The company is lost’ | Harderwijk
Posted on
Horea’s gorun is 400 years old: something sinister is said to be buried at its root
Horea’s gorun is 400 years old: something sinister is said to be buried at its root
Posted on
Who shows/broadcasts the women’s Super G in Cortina d’Ampezzo and the men’s Super G in Garmisch-Patenkirchen on TV and live stream?
Who shows/broadcasts the women’s Super G in Cortina d’Ampezzo and the men’s Super G in Garmisch-Patenkirchen on TV and live stream?
Posted on
Researchers develop manual to identify rare cells linked to allergies
Researchers develop manual to identify rare cells linked to allergies
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News