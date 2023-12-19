Opponent update: EC Salzburg – EC-KAC

#Opponent #update #Salzburg #ECKAC

Salzburg’s player with the highest points in the two duels with the Red Jackets so far this season was a defender The Genoway, who was involved in three of the Bulls’ five goals against Klagenfurt as a shooter (one) or assister (two). The Canadian is currently in third place in the points ranking of all ICE defenders, and he is also one of only five Salzburg squad players who was on the ice in all 26 league games of the current season. There are currently only two players ahead of him in the defending champion’s internal team scorers list: captain and leading figure Thomas Raffle missed two games in October and November, but came back strongly from his injury and currently has more points (23) than appearances (22) to his name. The Villach native is outpaced by Goalgetter Peter Schneider, whose 14 goals this season also include an impressive 19 assists. Since the winger moved to the city of Mozart in the summer of 2021, only one player in the league, Brian Lebler (73), has scored more goals than him (71). Unlike Salzburg’s last guest appearance in Klagenfurt, this time it will happen again Atte Tolvanen Standing between the posts: The double champion goalie has impressed with an incredible success rate since he started playing in the league (September 2021), with 73.4 percent of his missions ending victoriously. In addition, the Finn only suffered one defeat in regular playing time in ten career starts against the EC-KAC.