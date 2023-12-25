Opposition supporters tried to storm the Belgrade City Hall, the police used tear gas

#Opposition #supporters #storm #Belgrade #City #Hall #police #tear #gas

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said it was a foreign-orchestrated attempt to overthrow the government. He said more than 35 people had been arrested and more would be arrested.

“It was an attempt to violently seize state institutions of the Republic of Serbia,” A. Vučić told pro-government Pink TV.

The country’s so-called populist government has denied that the December 17 vote was rigged and called the parliamentary and local government elections fair. On Sunday, A. Vučičius stated that the claims about voting violations are obvious lies spread by the political opposition.

A. Vučičius claimed that the unrest was incited from abroad, but did not provide any evidence to support this. Addressing the nation on state media as the protest took place outside Belgrade’s town hall, he called the demonstrators thugs who will not succeed in destabilizing the state and said: “This is not a revolution.”

“They won’t make it. We try to react calmly and gently so as not to injure the demonstrators”, said A. Vučičius, who came to the event to protest peacefully.

Protected riot police first barricaded the city’s government building, spraying tear gas and pepper spray as hundreds of opposition protesters smashed windows at the entrance. The police later pushed the crowd out of the downtown area and arrested several people.

Protesters shouted “Open the door” and “Thieves” and threw eggs and stones at the building. Some chanted “Vucic is Putin”, comparing the Serbian president to the Russian leader.

Neboiša Zelenović, one of the leaders of the opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence, said police officers surrounded the entire center of Belgrade, including the rooftops of buildings. The country’s parliament, the president’s seat and the city government are located in this district.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The results of the December 17 election showed that A. Vučić’s right-wing Serbian Progress Party (SNS) won both the parliamentary and Belgrade city elections. The main opponent of the Serbia Against Violence party said it had been denied victory, especially in Belgrade.

“We will continue our fight,” said N. Zelenović.

The observer mission, made up of representatives of international election monitoring organizations, reported numerous violations, including vote-buying and people voting more than once.

Observers also pointed to unfair conditions for opposition candidates due to media bias, misuse of public resources and presidential dominance during the campaign.

“The police are everywhere, including on the roofs. It is clear that they do not want to accept the (election) results. We will continue our fight,” said N. Zelenović, one of the leaders of the alliance.

The vote has sparked political tension in Serbia, a troubled Balkan country that is seeking membership in the European Union in addition to closer ties with Russia.

In a letter sent to EU institutions, officials and member states on Thursday, Serbia Against Violence said it would not recognize the election results.

The alliance called on the EU to do the same and launch an investigation.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$