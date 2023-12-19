Oprah Winfrey has taken medication to lose weight

#Oprah #Winfrey #medication #lose #weight

Been dieting for five decades

Updated 2023-12-18 08.28 | Published 2023-12-17 15.05

Oprah Winfrey uses medication to lose weight.

The star made the decision after attending a seminar on obesity.

– Obesity is a disease, it’s not about willpower, she tells People.

The American media mogul and host Oprah Winfrey69, has often spoken openly about her weight and health.

Now she tells People that she used medicine to lose weight.

full screen Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

Been dieting for five decades

Winfrey says she’s been dieting for five decades, and that with the medication she hopes she can maintain a steady, healthy weight.

– I actually advised others about it long before I started it myself, she says.

The reason she waited to take medicine is that she first wanted to prove both to herself and others that she could lose weight without aids.

When she attended a seminar last summer about weight loss and obesity, she had an “aha experience”, she says.

– I realized that for all these years I had blamed my overweight on myself.

She continues:

– Obesity is a disease, it’s not about willpower.

helskärm Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer / Alamy

Oprah Winfrey: “A gift”

After the seminar, she made an appointment with a doctor who prescribed medicine. She does not want to go into exactly what type of medicine she is taking.

– Now I use it when I feel I need it, more as a tool to not yo-yo diet.

– The fact that there is a medically approved prescription to maintain the weight and keep me healthier feels like a relief, a liberating feeling, a gift.

Winfrey also points out that the medication is not the only tool she used to lose weight. She also makes sure to exercise at the same time.

– It’s about a whole, says Oprah Winfrey.

FACT

Here you can get help with eating disorders

Eating disorders can manifest in many different ways but are characterized by an unhealthy fixation on food. It can, for example, involve extreme dieting, restrictive eating or binge eating followed by vomiting food. People with eating disorders are in some cases preoccupied with their appearance, are self-critical and make high demands on themselves.

You don’t have to be underweight to suffer from an eating disorder.

Do you want help? Seek care in your home region. The care guide 1177.se contains information about where you can seek care.

The National Association for Healthy and Free consists of people who have had eating disorders and their relatives. They have a helpline, chat and digital meetings. They can answer questions about anorexia, bulimia or other eating disorders. Local associations exist in different parts of the country.

Contact: friskfri.se

The organization Tjejzonen has the Eating Disorder Chat where girls can turn to for support.

Youth centers can also offer support. Read more at umo.se.

People under the age of 18 can also turn to Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, BUP.

Read more