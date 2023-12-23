Optical cables in permafrost testing

#Optical #cables #permafrost #testing

Our planet is now criss-crossed by the optical cables on which, among other things, Internet data traffic takes place. Based on the properties of these cables, it is possible to infer the environment and changes in the environment in which their path leads. Laser light travels in the cable (it carries the information), and if the cable is affected by some external influence, it affects the propagation of the light. Whether it is a mechanical effect (e.g. earthquake or sound waves) or another physical property (e.g. temperature change), we can collect information about them by measuring the light traveling through the cable.

In a new study reported by the Sandia National Laboratory, they examined the possibility of how the state of the permafrost in the Arctic can be read from the optical cables running there.

The researchers made measurements on an undersea cable laid along the coast of Alaska. If the propagation of light is examined at two wavelengths, the temperatures prevailing along certain sections of the cable can be calculated from these. And if they measure several wavelengths, they can get information about the structure of the seabed, up to a depth of about 4.5 km. Together, these data reveal quite a lot about the state of the permafrost.

The method found a layer of permafrost about 400 meters below the sea floor and found another ice-rich area, possibly an undersea pingo, near the cable.

We mostly think of permafrost as a land phenomenon, but it is worth considering that it is a remnant of the Ice Age. During the Ice Age, the sea level was much lower, and thus many areas that are now under the sea were still frozen as dry land in the same way as today’s arctic lands. Thanks to this, we can still find permafrost today, under shallower seas not too far from the coast.

The long-term goal of the tests is to learn about the changes that occur from year to year and from season to season. “We mostly look for unexplained hot spots. We hope to see spots where the sea floor is leaking, similar to springs on land. These are interesting because they release carbon-rich solutions that point to the warming and transformation taking place in the depths,” explained Jennifer Frederick, a participant in the research.

Researchers are able to collect data remotely, meaning they don’t even have to travel to Alaska. In the first year of the system’s development, the temperature detection had to be adjusted, for which temperature measurements were also carried out with sensors along a section of the cable. Part of the calibration was also the creation of a computer model that could be used to factor seasonal changes into the measurements.

Currently, with the help of the cable, the behavior of the seabed can be seen up to a distance of 30-42 km from the coast, but the researchers are confident that with the refinement of the method, they will be able to provide even greater distances.