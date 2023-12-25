Options to enjoy December 25 in Guyana

#Options #enjoy #December #Guyana

Some spas already have 60% reservations.

After the arrival of Christmas on December 25, Ciudad Guayana offers a variety of options to put together family plans according to the budget.

Among the list of favorite activities of Guyanese is visits to spas. FIRST He spoke with Alexis Rosas, manager of Agrotour Río Grande, who assures that for this Monday they already occupy 60% of the reservations.

Rosas comments that they will work under the schedule established by the Tourism Department from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

They have state security agencies, safety buoys anchored to the ground, lifeguards, and an entire staff trained to serve this high season, according to the manager.

They also have docks, malocas with capacity for six and up to 120 people, as well as internet connection and a restaurant, as well as water parks for babies, playgrounds, and volleyball courts, which he describes as an advance in the facilities.

Rosas comments that this year they register greater receptivity than in 2022, “it is seen that there is a boost, the tourist side is manifesting itself and people are becoming more confident regarding the issue of spas and their safety.”

It stands out that they work every day of the week and have visitors daily.

More options

Through a survey on social networks, the Plaza Merú Hotel reported on the special pool pass they will have on Monday the 25th, with free entry.

They leave the contact available at 0414-094-0666.

However, other clubs, such as the Centro Italo Venezolano de Guayana, had already notified in recent days in a statement that on December 24, 25 and 31 they will remain closed.

This is because they are holidays in accordance with article 184 of the Organic Labor Law, they add that they seek to give their staff the opportunity to share with their loved ones.

It was reported that the city’s cinema will open its doors on December 25, but the staff indicates that they will not have promotions that day.

banking day

It is necessary to remember that this Monday the 25th the country’s banks will be closed, in accordance with what was announced by the Superintendence of the Banking Sector in its annual calendar.

