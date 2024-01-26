Or Rutte to intervene on Israel’s position? ‘Of course there is discussion, that’s how it should be’

#Rutte #intervene #Israels #position #discussion

These were serious accusations, but outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) wanted to “deal with them in a relaxed manner”, he said on Thursday during consultations with the House of Representatives.

For months, the Dutch refusal to speak out in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza has led to great unrest within the civil service. There are weekly demonstrations in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; In recent months, internal department documents have been leaked several times.

Last Monday, in an anonymous letter to the Hague Court of Justice, critical officials even accused Rutte of attempting to sweep Israeli violations of humanitarian law under the carpet. “A request from the Ministry of General Affairs to the Legal Affairs Directorate at Foreign Affairs reads as follows,” the officials wrote: “’What can we say so that it appears that Israel is not committing war crimes?’”

The letter is part of the case by three civil society organizations demanding that the supply of spare parts for Israeli F-35 fighter jets from the Netherlands be stopped. Last Monday, key passages were read out in the appeal of the case.

This Thursday, the same letter played a leading role in a committee debate with Rutte, which should actually have been about the upcoming meeting of European government leaders on support for Ukraine.

According to the officials, Rutte’s Ministry of General Affairs has interfered in the Gaza file in an “extremely unusual” way, because the outgoing prime minister wants to show loyalty to the US – the country that will determine whether Rutte will be the next secretary general of NATO is becoming.

For example, the officials state that outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanke Bruins Slot (CDA) wanted to vote in favor of a second – significantly weakened – UN resolution calling for a ceasefire, but that Rutte was in favor of this at the last minute. lie down.

‘Unity of government policy’

Rutte did not want to comment on the latter, because of the “unity of cabinet policy”. The outgoing Prime Minister almost carelessly dismissed accusations that his department had tried to cover up possible war crimes by Israel: “General Affairs did not intervene. There is of course some discussion about how exactly you weigh it all. That’s how it should be.”

Elements of that ‘discussion’ can be found in communications between AZ and Foreign Affairs about Gaza, which were made public at the request of the House. The documents do not indicate that AZ gave orders to withhold information. It is clear that Rutte’s department tried to weaken indications of violations of the laws of war as much as possible.

On October 16, the Legal Affairs Directorate (DJZ) of Foreign Affairs wrote an important memorandum on the ‘International law aspects’ of the war in Gaza. At that time, Israel had cut off water, food and electricity to the Gaza Strip. Illegal, the DJZ noted: “The declared general blockade of Gaza by Israel, which prevents water, food, medicine and fuel from going to a distressed civilian population in Gaza, clearly goes against Israeli obligations based on humanitarian law.”

Although Israel has sporadically allowed in humanitarian aid since then, the situation has only worsened, with disease and famine looming in Gaza. Prime Minister Rutte also said again during Thursday’s debate that “far too little” humanitarian aid is entering Gaza.

However, this Hague criticism of Israel – which, as Rutte indicated, is becoming increasingly harsh – has never led to open statements about violations of the laws of war by Tel-Aviv. The documents made public on Thursday show that the Ministry of General Affairs was looking for goat trails to avoid direct condemnation of Israel.

“Isn’t it an option to look for wording in which you do not explicitly say now/no violation?” writes an official, citing the DJZ’s conclusions about the blockade. When the same passage (‘a total blockade goes against the humanitarian law of war’) still appears in the draft answers to parliamentary questions, an official at AZ intervenes: “If it is written down like this, it seems as if the cabinet has established that the humanitarian law of war is violated. The line is – complete blockade is contrary – seeing that goods are passing through – the government therefore does not determine that there has been a violation.’”

No alternative note

Foreign spokesperson Jan Paternotte (D66) put his finger on it during Thursday’s debate. Since Israel had declared a complete blockade in the first weeks after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, could we still speak of violations of the laws of war? Rutte did not give a clear answer. When asked, the outgoing Prime Minister also denied that an alternative memorandum on the laws of war had been sent within the ‘dissent channel’ at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This direct line with the minister to express dissident opinions was created after the Netherlands provided political support for the American invasion of Iraq in 2003 on the basis of biased information from American security services, which was supposed to show that the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein had about weapons of mass destruction (which was not the case). The Davids Commission found in 2009 that there was no international law mandate for the raid.

Spokesman Jesse Klaver (Groenlinks-PvdA) referred to Iraq on Thursday. The appointment of a new Secretary General of NATO was also an issue then, Klaver said. “I can still see the images of (then Prime Minister) Balkenende and (Minister of Foreign Affairs) De Hoop Scheffer in the White House. I want to have all the facts on the table.”

