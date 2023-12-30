Oral health and longevity – LINFO.re

#Oral #health #longevity #LINFO.re

It seems that good oral hygiene extends life expectancy. Neglecting this precaution can promote the spread of harmful bacteria present in the mouth throughout the body, leading to the onset or worsening of various diseases.

Prevention of various diseases

Notre oral cavity is home to nearly 700 species of bacteria, fungi and even viruses. It is important to have a good oral hygienebecause caring for our oral microbiome can play a significant role in preventing various diseases, according to the New Scientist.

Neglect the oral health exposes you to an increased risk of spreading harmful bacteria residing in the mouth to the entire body. This could trigger or worsen various problems, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and arthritis. Having adequate good oral hygiene can, on the other hand, help to preserve overall health.

A vaccine against gum disease

Pay particular attention to the oral health, with particular emphasis on the gums, could contribute to a healthier and longer life. In case of gum inflammation, a deep cleaning may be necessary.

Additional options include the use of antibiotics, gum surgery, or extraction of certain teeth, according to the review. A vaccine against gum disease is also being developed by dentist Eric Reynolds of the University of Melbourne in Australia.