Orban blocks the agreement on the budget and aid to Kiev

Historic summit halfway through. Because if it is true that the European Union has managed to strike a blow on enlargement, opening accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova with what is now nicknamed ‘the Orban procedure’ in the corridors of the Council building (the vote unanimity with one person absent in the room), it is also true that the Hungarian prime minister did not give in on the revision of the community budget, blocking both the 50 billion in support for Kiev and the resources for other budget items, such as migration and innovation . And then the leaders will meet again for an extraordinary summit at the end of January. Time, on the other hand, is running out.

The European Commission is about to pay the last tranche of funding already approved for 2023 – 1.5 billion – and it should be enough for the beginning of 2024. In Ukraine they see things differently. “We expect all necessary legal procedures to be completed by January, which will allow us to receive the relevant funding as soon as possible,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. February is already considered critical. That is, simply, the salaries of public employees and pensions may not be paid (or only partially). It is no coincidence that the Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni defined it as a “very serious” postponement. “There is a lot of talk about the strategic autonomy of the EU which today means economic and military support for Ukraine, without the hesitations we had tonight”, he stigmatized. So what to do? Orban, in favor of cameras, was very clear: without the release of money from the Pnrr (10.4 billion) and cohesion (11.7 billion) he will not remove the veto on the budget revision. A position that has received applause from the Kremlin.

“Hungary, unlike many European countries, firmly defends its interests and this strikes us,” declared Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a more than obvious endorsement. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was equally direct. “The rules are known to everyone: if there are reforms, the funding comes”, he declared, underlining that, as regards the commitments agreed on the reforms of the judicial system in the framework of the cohesion funds, there has been progress and in fact 10 billions have been released (on the eve of the summit, moreover). But it is not credible that Budapest will complete all the required homework between now and the end of January. “Between now and the end of January we will prepare so that if the Hungarian veto remains we can proceed with a 26-party solution for Ukraine”, specified von der Leyen. As? There are various hypotheses. “You have no idea how creative we can be,” warn senior European sources close to the dossier. “But the first option – they reiterate – is to maintain unity”.

The idea is not to demonize the Hungarian prime minister who, it should not be forgotten, will in any case have a thousand opportunities to get in the way, if he wants, in the coming months. “Ukraine is not ready for EU membership: fortunately we will have many opportunities to correct the decision taken yesterday”, he already threatens on X-Twitter.

In fact, the opening of negotiations is only the beginning of a long journey for Ukraine. Which in March will have to pass the exam of the blue-starred executive on the full achievement of the enabling reforms and then agree on the actual negotiating framework with the 27. And there it will have to go through the Caudine forks of the Council again. French President Emmanuel Macron on the other hand warned that Ukraine’s possible membership of the EU is “still far away”, despite the turning point at the summit, and there will be time to prepare on the European side with the necessary reforms (already worried of the impact on agricultural policy). Kiev’s ardor could therefore soon be dashed. “It is unlikely that the negotiating framework will open before the summer,” say other European sources. Orban’s game is still to be played.

