Orban is threatening a scenario EU leaders would be desperate to avoid

2024 m. sausius 8 d. 11:30

The chairman of the European Council ( EWC ) Charles Michel revealed to the Belgian media that he will participate in the European Parliament elections in June. His spokesperson confirmed this to the news outlet Politico.

If elected, Ch. Michel would become a member of the European Parliament (EP) in mid-July, and EU leaders would have to quickly negotiate his successor to fill the vacated seat. If they do not agree, then Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would lead the EWC meetings, as his country takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July.

The leaders of the other 26 EU states would be desperate to avoid a scenario where an unmanageable Orban leads the Council for six months immediately after 2024. EP elections. Especially considering the growing tension between them and V. Orban regarding EU support for Ukraine and violations of Hungary’s rule of law.

This will be the first time that an existing head of the ERC will run for EP elections. Otherwise, Ch. Michel would hold his post until the end of November, when the new college of European Commissioners is approved.

Although Ch. Michel’s move is legal, but it puts extra pressure on Europe’s leaders, who typically have more time to negotiate key posts, which begin after EP elections every five years.

EP elections will be held in all 27 EU member states on June 6-9. After them, European leaders will meet on June 17. and June 27-28. Probably during them, an agreement will be sought on what would replace Ch. Michel.

Usually, the negotiations for the ECA president between the political groups last long after the election results are clear and other important EU posts are being negotiated.

Ch. Michel announced his plans shortly before a meeting of his party, the Belgian Reformist Movement (MR). On Sunday, party leader Georges-Louis Bouchez is expected to announce who will lead the party to the polls on June 9, when Belgians go to the polls in European, regional and national elections.

Ch. Michel did not say whether the decision to run for the EP means he will seek other high-profile posts, such as leading the European Liberals, the third-largest group in the European Parliament, the European Commission, or whether he would like to replace Belgian European Commissioner Didier Reynders.