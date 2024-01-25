Orbán’s closest ally took a photo with Orbán’s archenemy

#Orbáns #closest #ally #photo #Orbáns #archenemy

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić posted a joint picture with Alexander Soros on Facebook – posted on his Facebook page 444. An old ally of Orbán Vučić, who led Serbia for the first time after 2014 as prime minister and then as president, visited him for the first time after the inauguration of the Hungarian prime minister in 2022. Alex Soros is the president of the Open Society Foundations and the current main enemy of Fidesz.

In the photo below, dated January 21, Vučić is fourth from the right, while the little devil is on the far right:

Photo: Facebook page of Alexandar Vučić.

According to European Western Balkans, the leaders of the Western Balkans met with Western politicians on Sunday and Monday in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia. The trial was attended by:

Dimitar Kovacevski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia;

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama;

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić;

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic;

and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

On the EU side, Gert Jan Koopman, Director General of the Directorate General for European Neighborhood Policy and Accession Negotiations, and on the US side, James O’Brien, Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, spoke.

At the meeting, the leaders of the Balkan countries confirmed their commitment to the EU’s Western Balkans growth program. They also announced that they will continue to work on the creation of a local common market, which they want to create based on EU standards.