ORCAU bundles work on organoids – ICT&health

Stem cells from a specific organ are placed in a test tube with the right nutrition and the right growth factors. There the cells continue to grow in a kind of mold of connective tissue. “Thanks to this mold, the cells can really form a three-dimensional, complex structure with various essential properties of the organ from which the stem cells were taken. And so over time you end up with a kind of organ, or organoids,” researcher Maarten Bijlsma further explains in the laboratory for Experimental Molecular Medicine at Amsterdam UMC.

Fourteen labs ORCAU

The laboratory for Experimental Molecular Medicine has recently entered into a collaboration with other departments within Amsterdam UMC that conduct research with organoids or tumoroids. Fourteen labs already work together in the Organoid Center Amsterdam University Medical Centers, or ORCAU for short. Bijlsma is enthusiastic about this partnership because it prevents everyone from falling into the same pitfalls. He thinks it is good to learn from each other and to temper expectations regarding organoids somewhat: “This new method of cell culture gives much more variation in the cells you get in your test tube.”

Organoid misunderstandings

Bijlsma warns against misunderstandings about this organ. He says an organoid is not literally a small copy of the real organ. If you use a stem cell from a heart, so to speak, there will not suddenly be a complete heart beating at the bottom of the test tube. An organoid is and remains essentially a cell culture, as we have known it in biology for a long time.

Researchers from UMC Utrecht started three innovative cancer studies using organoids in the middle of last year. Their research is made possible by a total of almost 1.6 million euros in subsidies from the Dutch Cancer Society.

Tumoroiden

To avoid incorrect associations, Bijlsma prefers to speak of ‘tumoroids’ in the case of his own research in the field of cancer therapy. “In our lab we do not grow copies of organs, but of tumors, from the esophagus, pancreas and also from the colon of patients with cancer. We then release different drugs on these tumoroids to see whether they have an effect on the tumor in question in that one patient.”

Fewer laboratory animals

Currently, organoids and tumoroids are used in laboratories. This saves the lives of laboratory animals. But new drugs must be tested at a later stage. This is first done on laboratory animals and later also on humans. Bijlsma thinks this is exaggerated in some cases: “In some of those cases, an organoid or tumoroid can be an excellent replacement for a laboratory animal.” But there also appears to be a small catch: a tumoroid itself is not one hundred percent ‘animal-free’.

Bijlsma: “The mold that we still use to grow the cells in a three-dimensional structure also comes from the tumor tissue of a laboratory animal. But one laboratory animal does provide enough tissue to make a multitude of molds. On balance, tumoroids do indeed save the lives of a huge number of lab mice,” says Bijlsma.

