Order of food consumption affects health; see which one is ideal

First, we must keep in mind that foods are processed by the body at different rates, require environments with specific pH and have varying transit times in our gastrointestinal tract, as well as providing nutrients in different ways.

The stomach, for example, is highly acidic (low pH), which facilitates the breakdown of proteins. On the other hand, the small intestine is more alkaline (higher pH), providing a favorable environment for the action of digestive enzymes that break down fats and carbohydrates. Thus, proteins, carbohydrates and fats are digested and better absorbed at different stages and locations in the digestive system.

What type of food should I start my meal with?

Most experts advise starting with vegetables rich in fiber (raw or cooked), followed by proteins and healthy fats, and, finally, moving on to carbohydrates (starches and sugars).

The main idea is that fiber, fat and protein help to slow down the digestion of carbohydrates, especially refined carbohydrates, such as rice, bread or pasta.

In general, the benefits claimed for this sequence revolve around the feeling of satiety (that is, the perception of whether or not we are satisfied) and the regulation of blood sugar levels, that is, glycemic balance. The idea is to consume food in an order that allows for more efficient digestion for the absorption of nutrients, as well as helping to control weight and diabetes.

