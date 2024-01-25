#Order #play #Coco #Gauff #Aryna #Sabalenka #Lleyton #Hewitt #relieved #bronze #bust #unveiled #stars #reply #Marta #Kostyuks #husbands #hat

Renowned tennis commentator Sam Smith has tipped Aryna Sabalenka to get revenge over Coco Gauff when the duo meet in their semi final in a few hours time.

“﻿I think there were a lot of matches that go away from Aryna last year — at the French [Open] and at Wimbledon, and at the US Open final where she was set up and going really well [before succumbing to Gauff],” she told Wide World of Sports’ The Morning Serve.

“﻿For me, four months on from that match in New York, Sabalenka is a much more complete player.

“She has improved more than anybody in the world’s top 10 over the pre-season and into this Australian Open.

Asked if her improvement compared to that of the development of Gauff, ﻿Smith argued that Sabalenka’s elevation was striking.

“For me, she stands out,” she said.

“﻿She’s so complete. I don’t really see any weaknesses in her game. I see all the work that she’s been doing over the last few years to have more variety in her game.

“I think it’s all coming together. I think she’s going to be phenomenal.

Australian tennis great Alicia Molik also noted a change in Sabalenka’s demeanour on court.

“﻿Aside from Aryna Sabalenka’s improvement with her tennis, she’s a much more composed individual on court,’ she said.

“In the past, ﻿she’d get upset or uptight. She’d have a flurry of three or four-point losses consecutively but now she’s much more measured — not much gets to her on the tennis court and she’s shown that throughout this AO.”

With ﻿so many edges in Sabalenka’s game, Molik pointed out one window for Guaff.

﻿’It’s really difficult … to pick apart the game of Aryna Sabalenka. She doesn’t have any weaknesses,” she said.

“﻿She does like running around her forehands — at times she can open up the line a little bit.

“So I would love to see Coco﻿ really step up, step through the court and use her backhand line.

“I love the fact that Aryna is ﻿really enjoying moving forward and spending more time at the net, and that’s an area of her game that she’s worked incredibly hard at.”