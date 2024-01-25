Order of play; Coco Gauff v Aryna Sabalenka, Lleyton Hewitt relieved after bronze bust unveiled; star’s reply to Marta Kostyuk’s husband’s hat

#Order #play #Coco #Gauff #Aryna #Sabalenka #Lleyton #Hewitt #relieved #bronze #bust #unveiled #stars #reply #Marta #Kostyuks #husbands #hat
Renowned tennis commentator Sam Smith has tipped Aryna Sabalenka to get revenge over Coco Gauff when the duo meet in their semi final in a few hours time.
“I think there were a lot of matches that go away from Aryna last year — at the French [Open] and at Wimbledon, and at the US Open final where she was set up and going really well [before succumbing to Gauff],” she told Wide World of Sports’ The Morning Serve.
“For me, four months on from that match in New York, Sabalenka is a much more complete player.
“She has improved more than anybody in the world’s top 10 over the pre-season and into this Australian Open.
Asked if her improvement compared to that of the development of Gauff, Smith argued that Sabalenka’s elevation was striking.
“For me, she stands out,” she said.
“She’s so complete. I don’t really see any weaknesses in her game. I see all the work that she’s been doing over the last few years to have more variety in her game.
“I think it’s all coming together. I think she’s going to be phenomenal.
Sam Smith tips Aryna Sabalenka to get revenge over Coco Gauff when they meet in their semi-final.
Australian tennis great Alicia Molik also noted a change in Sabalenka’s demeanour on court.
“Aside from Aryna Sabalenka’s improvement with her tennis, she’s a much more composed individual on court,’ she said.
“In the past, she’d get upset or uptight. She’d have a flurry of three or four-point losses consecutively but now she’s much more measured — not much gets to her on the tennis court and she’s shown that throughout this AO.”
With so many edges in Sabalenka’s game, Molik pointed out one window for Guaff.
’It’s really difficult … to pick apart the game of Aryna Sabalenka. She doesn’t have any weaknesses,” she said.
“She does like running around her forehands — at times she can open up the line a little bit.
“So I would love to see Coco really step up, step through the court and use her backhand line.
“I love the fact that Aryna is really enjoying moving forward and spending more time at the net, and that’s an area of her game that she’s worked incredibly hard at.”