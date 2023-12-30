Organizer rejects criticism: Turkish Super Cup in Riyadh canceled

#Organizer #rejects #criticism #Turkish #Super #Cup #Riyadh #canceled

The Turkish Super Cup between champions Galatasaray and cup winners Fenerbahce was actually supposed to take place in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening (December 29, 2023). But the game was canceled at short notice. The organizer rejected criticism.

When the game was supposed to have started long ago but there was still no football being played, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce released a statement together with the Turkish Football Association (TFF). It says that the Super Cup in Riyadh has been postponed to a “later date” due to “disruptions in the organization”.

Thoughts about Atatürk as a sticking point

Turkish and foreign media had previously reported unanimously that the game would not take place in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia as originally planned. As “NTV Sport”, the news agency “DHA”, but also the broadcaster “Sky” and “Bild” wrote, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce wanted to warm up with T-shirts and banners commemorating Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the founding of the Republic of Turkey remember in 1923.

Host Saudi Arabia is said not to have allowed this. According to consistent media reports, both teams are said to have refused to enter the pitch.

Organizer rejects criticism

On Saturday, the organizer rejected the criticism: “We looked forward to holding the game on time and in accordance with international football rules and regulations, which require that the sport be presented without slogans outside its framework. This was done with the Turkish Association discussed in the preparatory meetings for the game,” said a statement from Riyadh Season.

It was agreed “to play the national anthem of Turkey and to display the Turkish flag in the stands in the stadium to underline the appreciation we have for Turkey. It is regrettable that the two clubs did not stick to the agreement , which led to the game failing.”

Atatürk is considered the founder of the Republic of Turkey, which turned one hundred years old on October 29th. He modernized the country and anchored secularism, i.e. the separation between state and religion, in the constitution.