Original band members David Bowie will perform with a tribute band in AFAS Live | on November 7 Music

#Original #band #members #David #Bowie #perform #tribute #band #AFAS #Live #November #Music
By our entertainment editors

Jan 10, 2024 at 4:39 PM

A David Bowie tribute will be given at AFAS Live on November 7. Some original Bowie band members are on stage together with the Dutch tribute band Starman.

The organizer announced the show on Wednesday. The British artist died exactly on that day, eight years ago.

One of the original band members is Carmine Rojas, a bassist who went on several world tours with Bowie. Rojas played on several albums. His bass guitar can be heard on songs like Let’s Dance, China Girl, Modern Love in Blue Jean. Singer Ava Cherry is also coming to the Netherlands; she sang on the album Golden Years. Cherry also had a love affair with Bowie in the past.

The Dutch band Starman, which consists of nine members, is known for its participation in the SBS program The Tribute: Battle of the Bands. Frontman Rias Baarda looks a bit like Bowie. According to the organization, this has partly led to the former band members of the British pop legend agreeing to participate in the concert in Amsterdam.

Ticket sales started on Wednesday.

  • Handwritten lyrics by David Bowie under the hammer

Beeld: GettyImages

Read more about:

David BowieAFAS LiveMusic

Also Read:  Another lawsuit over naked baby on Nirvana's Nevermind cover | Music

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Exercising during adolescence reduces osteoporosis in old age
Exercising during adolescence reduces osteoporosis in old age
Posted on
Tenants put under severe strain
Tenants put under severe strain
Posted on
Executive plans to create financing line for the distribution and commerce sector –
Executive plans to create financing line for the distribution and commerce sector –
Posted on
Niger court grants provisional freedom to deposed president’s son –
Niger court grants provisional freedom to deposed president’s son –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News