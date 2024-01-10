Original band members David Bowie will perform with a tribute band in AFAS Live | on November 7 Music

#Original #band #members #David #Bowie #perform #tribute #band #AFAS #Live #November #Music

Jan 10, 2024 at 4:39 PM

A David Bowie tribute will be given at AFAS Live on November 7. Some original Bowie band members are on stage together with the Dutch tribute band Starman.

The organizer announced the show on Wednesday. The British artist died exactly on that day, eight years ago.

One of the original band members is Carmine Rojas, a bassist who went on several world tours with Bowie. Rojas played on several albums. His bass guitar can be heard on songs like Let’s Dance, China Girl, Modern Love in Blue Jean. Singer Ava Cherry is also coming to the Netherlands; she sang on the album Golden Years. Cherry also had a love affair with Bowie in the past.

The Dutch band Starman, which consists of nine members, is known for its participation in the SBS program The Tribute: Battle of the Bands. Frontman Rias Baarda looks a bit like Bowie. According to the organization, this has partly led to the former band members of the British pop legend agreeing to participate in the concert in Amsterdam.

Ticket sales started on Wednesday.

