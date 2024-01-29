Oriocenter, tries to steal an Apple Watch from the Mediaworld store: arrested

#Oriocenter #steal #Apple #Watch #Mediaworld #store #arrested

A 46-year-old Romanian resident in Paullo, in the Milan area, was arrested on the evening of Saturday 27 January in Oriocenter on charges of attempted theft. The man, who said he had a degree obtained in Romania and works as a truck driver in Italy, tried to steal an Apple Watch worth 909 euros, displayed in the Mediaworld store. Blocked by security personnel after he left without paying, he was arrested by the Seriate police.

“I made a mistake, I apologize”

«I got it because my partner, who is pregnant, had wanted it for a long time – he admitted on Monday 29 January at the direct trial -. But I couldn’t afford to buy it because I also have to support a child. I made a mistake and I apologize.” The judge validated the arrest and ordered his release without precautionary measures, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecution requested a sentence of six months, while the defense requested acquittal due to the small nature of the crime. The judge adjourned the trial to May 7 to allow Mediaworld to finalize its complaint.

Also Read:  There will be three new episodes of S8. GDDKiA signed important contracts

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

You Xikun visits the People’s Party group to discuss parliamentary reform. Endorsing a single calling committee does not represent the position of the DPP | Politics | Central News Agency CNA
You Xikun visits the People’s Party group to discuss parliamentary reform. Endorsing a single calling committee does not represent the position of the DPP | Politics | Central News Agency CNA
Posted on
Plastic surgery doctor from Constanța, investigated on the charge that he mutilated three patients he operated on
Plastic surgery doctor from Constanța, investigated on the charge that he mutilated three patients he operated on
Posted on
Is there no curse? This is proof that Chivita Lezama had nothing against the Sharks of La Guaira (+Photos)
Is there no curse? This is proof that Chivita Lezama had nothing against the Sharks of La Guaira (+Photos)
Posted on
Prof. Worrying Covid-19 warning from Tülek: Special tests are required | Health
Prof. Worrying Covid-19 warning from Tülek: Special tests are required | Health
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News