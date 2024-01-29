Oriocenter, tries to steal an Apple Watch from the Mediaworld store: arrested

#Oriocenter #steal #Apple #Watch #Mediaworld #store #arrested

A 46-year-old Romanian resident in Paullo, in the Milan area, was arrested on the evening of Saturday 27 January in Oriocenter on charges of attempted theft. The man, who said he had a degree obtained in Romania and works as a truck driver in Italy, tried to steal an Apple Watch worth 909 euros, displayed in the Mediaworld store. Blocked by security personnel after he left without paying, he was arrested by the Seriate police.

“I made a mistake, I apologize”

«I got it because my partner, who is pregnant, had wanted it for a long time – he admitted on Monday 29 January at the direct trial -. But I couldn’t afford to buy it because I also have to support a child. I made a mistake and I apologize.” The judge validated the arrest and ordered his release without precautionary measures, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecution requested a sentence of six months, while the defense requested acquittal due to the small nature of the crime. The judge adjourned the trial to May 7 to allow Mediaworld to finalize its complaint.