Orioles agree with a pair of Dominican prospects within the Top 30

The Orioles announced Monday that they opened the 2023-24 international signing period with 19 contract agreements. Highlighting the Orioles’ international signing class for 2023-24 are: shortstop Emilio Sánchez, outfielder Stiven Martínez, shortstop Elvin García, shortstop Jemone Nuel, right-hander Yaki Mondesir, outfielder Ángel García and right-hander Esteban Mejia. Of the 19 agreements, 13 are from the Dominican Republic and six from Venezuela. The class includes seven infielders, six outfielders, four pitchers and two catchers.

Sánchez, 16, was born in San Juan De La Maguana, Dominican Republic. He is classified as the 30th international prospect by MLB Pipeline and number 31 by Baseball America. He has a chance to be a solid, take-the-field type of player every day, capable of running superior offense with average defense. He has a solid approach at the plate and has a loose swing with good extension and bat speed. The bat stays in the zone for a long time. He has good balance and ability to use the barrel of the bat. Defensively, he will begin his career at shortstop, but could move to third base as he physically matures and gets stronger.

Martínez, 16, is an outfielder from the Dominican Republic who has the potential to be a five-tool player. He is classified as the 28th international prospect by MLB Pipeline and number 42 by Baseball America. He has a plus arm and possesses a lot of raw strength for his age as one of the youngest players in his class. He has the ability to hit the ball to all fields because of the way the ball jumps off the bat. Defensively, Martínez has a very strong arm with decent mechanics. He is considered one of the best projects of this class.

Garcia, 16, originally from Mao, Dominican Republic, has a chance to be an everyday shortstop. He has a large frame with plenty of room to fill, which creates excellent body projection. Offensively, he has a short swing with bat speed and has a good approach at the plate. He is a line drive type hitter with the ability to hit the ball into the opposite field. On the ground, he has a chance to stay at shortstop because of his good hands and feet. He maintains fluid and effortless actions with a lot of body control. He is an intelligent player who understands his role well.

Nuel, 16, is a shortstop from the Dominican Republic, of Jamaican descent, who is best profiled as an everyday player. He is a solid hitter who possesses great bat-on-ball skills, shows good ability to hit the ball with the mass of the bat, and sees breaking pitches well. He is an advanced hitter for his age and has line power that will help him hit doubles, triples, and home runs. On defense, he projects as someone who will remain in the middle of the infield. He is a positive and aggressive runner on the bases. It will be fun to see Nuel as someone who plays with good energy.

Mondesir, a 17-year-old right-handed pitcher from San Pedro De Macorís, Dominican Republic, is someone who can throw the ball very hard. He throws a four-seam fastball that can currently reach 94 mph. He has a powerful curveball that can spin very well, causing many swings and misses. He also throws a changeup that can improve to be average in the future. He has a chance to be a great relief arm with a strong fastball/curveball combination.

García, 17, is an outfielder from Venezuela with the potential to be an every-day player in the Major Leagues. He is a strong power hitter who uses great approach at the plate that will help him hit 14 to 20 home runs if things go right. Harnessing a lot of brute strength for someone his age, García is able to hit the ball most of the way around the field. He is currently an above average runner who posted 70 grade times. He projects to be best suited for a corner outfield spot as he fills out.

Mejía, 16, is a right-handed pitcher from the Dominican Republic who projects as a middle-of-the-rotation starter. He currently sits in the mid-90s and features a mix of three pitches. He will have plenty of power and throwing ability going forward, with the ability to clock 100 mph with solid pitches. Mejía throws a lot of strikes and competes with great presence on the mound. He has a lot of potential to be a positive player.

“It is very exciting for me to welcome these talented individuals and their families to Birdland,” said Koby Perez, Orioles vice president of operations and international scouting. “We feel very good about the players and, more importantly, the people we were able to bring into our organization in this signing period. These efforts are only possible thanks to the diligence and commitment of our staff and, of course, the continued support of our international operations by Mike Elias and the associated group.”