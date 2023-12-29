Orlen is making up for losses on the stock exchange. There is no trace left after the collapse

#Orlen #making #losses #stock #exchange #trace #left #collapse

The rest of the article is below the video

See also: Will fuel prices increase in 2024? The economist pointed out a key factor

Orlen’s collapse

I wonder who wants to reduce the value of the ORLEN concern and affect its financial stability, and what is the purpose of this? The draft bill reported in the media, imposing a contribution of PLN 15 billion on ORLEN, means PLN 15 billion less for investments in the Polish energy transformation and other development investments of the concern in Poland and abroad. Not to mention the fact that ORLEN is already donating billions to freeze gas prices in Poland. First, the opposition attacked the mergers, then announced the breakup of the concern, and today it is causing a decline in the value of ORLEN by over PLN 5.5 billion – Daniel Obajtek wrote then on the X website.

The topic died down over time, a month passed and it turned out that Orlen got up from the boards quite quickly, dusted himself off and after more than 30 days, he made up for the loss. And more than enough, because at the close of business on Thursday, December 28, its shares were valued at PLN 66.11. This is a higher amount than on November 29, when the company’s downward rally began.

Change in government plans to freeze electricity prices

The ruling majority also froze electricity prices for the first half of 2024. It applied a solution analogous to the one previously introduced by the previous government. Meaning that the maximum electricity prices for households are set at PLN 412 per MWh net (to the current level of consumption limit, reduced by 50%, because the regulations are to apply for half a year).

1500 kWh for households,

1800 kWh for people with disabilities,

2,000 kWh for farmers and for families with the Large Family Card.

Above the limit, the rate of PLN 693 per MWh will be maintained as the maximum price.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.