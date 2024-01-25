Orlen is spreading its wings in Hungary. Takes over 63 gas stations

#Orlen #spreading #wings #Hungary #Takes #gas #stations

According to Orlen, thanks to acquisitions in Austria, Germany, Slovakia and Hungary, the number of foreign gas stations of the concern increased by almost 1/3 during the year. The process of purchasing a package of 63 stations in Hungary is currently being finalized – the company announced on Thursday.

Orlen pointed out that as a result of its “intensive expansion” in the retail segment, drivers will be able to refuel at 3.5 thousand stations by the middle of this year. the company’s stations in seven European countries. At the same time, Orlen announced that its current network of gas stations includes a total of 3,442 facilities, with 1,514 such facilities outside Poland – 337 more than at the end of 2022.

We have created a modern concern that is rapidly strengthening its position in the region. Already this year, we will achieve our strategic goal of having a fuel sales network of 3.5 thousand. station – emphasized Daniel Obajtek, president of Orlen.

As he added, “taking advantage of Orlen’s strong position, experience in implementing mergers and acquisitions and financial potential”, w In the last 12 months, the company has increased the number of stations by almost 350 outlets, of which over 330 are stations abroad..

– Now we are focusing on adapting all newly acquired facilities to the high standards that are the hallmark of the Orlen chain. We will also consistently equip subsequent stations with infrastructure for charging electric cars, said Obajtek.

Germany is the largest foreign market

Orlen recalled that the largest foreign market for the company is Germany, where its network of gas stations consists of 607 facilities, and they operate under the Orlen and Star brands. The last acquisition, finalized in June last year, was the takeover of 17 self-service gas stations in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Hesse from OMV.

“The Orlen Group is in the process of rebranding its stations on the German market; by the end of February, nearly 100 points will operate under the Orlen brand. The company also plans that in the next two years the number of its stations in Germany equipped with infrastructure for charging electric cars will increase to over 430” – noted in the information.

It also mentions that the second foreign market where Orlen has the largest network of gas stations is the Czech Republic, where there are 436 such facilities, with over 90 percent of them of them operate under the Orlen brand. “The company is also gradually installing chargers for electric cars at Czech gas stations, of which there are currently 267. In 2023, Orlen also launched two publicly available hydrogen stations: in Prague-Barrandov and Litvinov,” the company calculated.

As Orlen noted, the most important transaction in the retail segment recently carried out by the company was the takeover of a gas station in Austria. “This is the seventh retail market for the Group, in which Orlen currently has approximately a 10 percent share. Thanks to the acquisition of 267 stations of the Turmöl chain, Orlen has become the third largest operator on the gas station market in this country,” the release emphasized.

Orlen added that as part of the transaction covering the Austrian market, Austrocard was also acquired, offering fuel cards for private and business customers, accepted in over 500 locations, as well as 110 electric car charging points operating under the Turmstrom brand.

Summarizing its operations in the retail segment, Orlen recalled that it is also present in Slovakia, where it has 91 gas stations, in Lithuania – 30 stations and in Hungary – 83 stations.

The company announced that in the latter country, at the beginning of January, it began the process of taking over another 63 facilities – the last pool resulting from the agreement with the Hungarian MOL. “The takeover and rebranding process will be completed at the end of April, thanks to which Orlen will have over 140 stations in Hungary and will be the third largest retail chain in this country,” the company announced.

Orlen pointed out that with the acquisition of the last facility on the Hungarian market, the number of the company’s stations will exceed 3,500 and “in this way, the goal set in the strategy regarding the development of the retail segment will be achieved.”

