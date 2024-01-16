Orlen. Rzeczpospolita: Elżbieta Bieńkowska for Daniel Obajtek – Prime Minister Donald Tusk comments

#Orlen #Rzeczpospolita #Elżbieta #Bieńkowska #Daniel #Obajtek #Prime #Minister #Donald #Tusk #comments

Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on media information that former deputy prime minister and former European Union commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska was being considered for the position of president of Orlen. – It is neither in her nor anyone else’s interest to say such unconventional things in the media, said the head of government in an interview on Friday.

Currently, Orlen is headed by Daniel Obajtek. He has held this position since February 6, 2018. However, in the coming weeks there may be changes in the management board of the Płock concern. An extraordinary general meeting is scheduled for February 6 in Orlen. The agenda includes an item regarding changes in the composition of the company’s supervisory board.

Orlen’s statute states that the powers of the supervisory board include, among others: appointing and dismissing the president, vice-presidents and other members of the management board. Therefore, the effect of changes in the supervisory board may be the dismissal of Daniel Obajtek.

In recent days, an exchange of names of people who can replace the current president of Orlen has started.

Prime Minister Tusk on the candidacy of Elżbieta Bieńkowska

As “Rzeczpospolita” indicated, former deputy prime minister and former European Union commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska is being considered for the position of president of the Płock company. The daily recalled that Bieńkowska was the Minister of Regional Development in Donald Tusk’s first two cabinets, and then the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development and the Deputy Prime Minister.

“In the years 2014-2019, she served as EU Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services, and she may soon take up another important position. According to our information, she is the most serious candidate for the position of Orlen’s president,” we could read in the article.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the candidacy of Elżbieta Bieńkowska. Commenting on the issue of filling the positions of presidents of State Treasury companies, the head of government said that “he has not seen such incorrect forecasts for a long time.” When asked whether Elżbieta Bieńkowska was such an incorrect forecast (she would take the position of president of Orlen – editor’s note), he replied “completely”.

– I greatly respect the minister, deputy prime minister, commissioner, my close colleague, but someone is hurting her. It is neither in her nor anyone else’s interest to say such unheard of things in the media, said Prime Minister Donald Tusk in an interview on Friday.

The Ministry of State Assets did not confirm the information about Bieńkowska’s candidacy. “In public companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, in which the State Treasury holds shares, corporate decisions regarding changes in the composition of the bodies of these entities are published in accordance with the law in the form of appropriate stock exchange reports, which are publicly available on the websites of these companies” – MAP informed “Rzeczpospolita”.

Previously, among the candidates for the new president of Orlen, the name of former vice-president of Warsaw Robert Soszyński, who in 2008-2012 was the president of PERN, which manages national oil pipelines and fuel storage facilities, appeared.

Daniel Obajtek about his resignation as the president of Orlen

In April 2023, Daniel Obajtek referred to the scenario in which Law and Justice loses power in RMF FM in April 2023. He announced then that if the then opposition took power after the parliamentary elections, he would resign from office.

– I think it’s normal that they will thank me, because if the opposition announces things that are unrealistic: one lady talks about the price of fuel for five zlotys, and when I ask her how to do it, she says she doesn’t know, then I do not want to manage Orlen, which will generally be managed by a regulated economy and will return to communism – said Daniel Obajtek at the time.

– I will not carry forward sick plans that will lead to the disaster of this country, so it is difficult for me to endorse it. I’ll go away myself, you won’t even have to thank me. I have my honor and my dignity, said Orlen’s president in April. However, he has not resigned yet.

Daniel Obajtek has been the president of Orlen since February 2018. Previously, from 2017 to February 2018, he served as the president of the management board of the Energa Group. In 2016-2017, he headed the Agency for Restructuring and Modernization of Agriculture. From July 2016 to February 2018, he was a member of the Supervisory Board of Lotos Biopaliwa.

While he was managing a Polish oil company, there was a lot of controversy around him. It concerned, among others, the assets of the president of Orlen.

The merger of Orlen with Lotos also raised doubts, as a result of which the company had to sell, among others, shares in the Gdańsk Refinery. For the transaction, Orlen chose an oil giant – Saudi Aramco from Saudi Arabia. In the “Black and white” program, we presented the draft agreement between Orlen and Saudi Aramco. The document shows that after the merger of Orlen and Lotos, Poland could have lost control over the refinery.

