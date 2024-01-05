Osakidetza enables 120 more beds in its hospitals in Bizkaia due to the flu

#Osakidetza #enables #beds #hospitals #Bizkaia #due #flu

Osakidetza has expanded the capacity of its main hospitals in Bizkaia to respond to the increase in patients who need to be admitted in recent weeks, many of them affected by respiratory pathologies caused by the flu or other microorganisms currently circulating. According to data provided by the Department of Health, the centers have opened auxiliary floors and enabled 120 additional beds. In this way, Basurto has added 40 to its 625 beds, Galdakao 28 to the 411 it normally has, Cruces 20 to its 814 beds, Urduliz 22 to 146 and Santa Marina 10 to the 190 places already available.

This increase is a consequence of the activation of the contingency plans of the different health organizations to respond to the health needs of the population, as a consequence of the impact of respiratory viruses this season. First, in November, the outbreak of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the main cause of bronchiolitis, caused a significant number of pneumonias in children and also in the elderly. Now they are covid and, above all, influenza A. This last pathogen is the one that is putting stress – especially during the Christmas season – on the Emergencies and putting pressure on the floors of health centers with an increase in seriously ill patients.

The increase in beds seeks to respond to the strong increase in admissions for respiratory conditions that Euskadi registers. Between December 25 and 31, the hospitalization rate for these pathologies stood at 29.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to Health data, 42% more than in the previous seven days. This is equivalent to a total of 648 admissions, most of them, according to the health sources consulted, of people infected with influenza A.

Waiting for the peak



These hundred or so new beds are not entirely occupied. Their situation varies depending on the number of arrivals and discharges and the evolution of the patients. Health sources explained yesterday afternoon that, for example in Galdakao, of the 28 additional spaces enabled, 13 were empty but ready to be used in case more users arrived.

The profile of the majority patient who is being admitted to the ward these days is that of an elderly person, with chronic and vulnerable pathologies and who has been decompensated by a respiratory infection. A portion of them, in addition to the Pulmonology units, are being admitted to the Internal Medicine units.

Another profile of patients that also arrives at the centers, although in smaller numbers, is that of those with very severe respiratory problems who must be hospitalized in critical areas. These units are beginning to feel the increased healthcare pressure caused by the flu.

The peak of this epidemic is expected to occur next week. The volume of admissions of very serious patients will depend on whether Osakidetza can maintain its surgical programming or have to reduce activity in the operating rooms to be able to free up beds in the Resuscitation areas and dedicate them to patients with serious respiratory conditions.

New beds for the flu



Hospital Camas Basurto 40 Galdakao 28 Cruces 20 Urduliz 22 Santa Marina 10 San Eloy – Total 120

ESK denounces “discriminatory” treatment with non-EU citizens

The ESK union calls Osakidetza’s decision to open the door to hiring non-EU nationals for 55 medical and nursing specialties with a deficit as “discriminatory”, since it limits this possibility to temporary contracts and does not allow them to present themselves to the OPEs. ESK considers that with these conditions Osakidetza is going to use these toilets as “throwaway personnel.” The headquarters has been critical of the resolution, considering that it “does not respond to the structural needs” of Health Service personnel. ESK was the one who brought to the Basque Parliament, hand in hand with EH Bildu, the situation of non-EU healthcare workers, who were able to be hired by Osakidetza during the pandemic, and then fired.