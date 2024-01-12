Osama Rabie: Suez Canal revenues have declined 40% since the beginning of the year

#Osama #Rabie #Suez #Canal #revenues #declined #beginning #year

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, said that the canal’s revenues have decreased by 40 percent since the beginning of the year compared to 2023, after Houthi attacks in Yemen on ships diverted their sailing path away from this corridor.

Rabie told a local television program late in the evening that ship transit traffic declined by 30 percent in the period from January 1 to the 11 of the same month on an annual basis.

He pointed out that the decline was 544 ships, compared to 777 ships last year, while tonnage declined by 41% in the same period compared to 2023.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority noted that the alternative passage through the Cape of Good Hope is not a safe passage for ships to pass through at this time due to weather conditions, in light of the long transit period of about two weeks through the alternative waterway.

Rabie added that this represents a burden on shipping lines and supply chains, including high shipping and cargo insurance costs.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority stressed that the canal provides many services, including arsenals and repairs, emergency launches and ambulances, in addition to technical insurance operations upon their arrival in Egypt, adding that the Suez Canal is the safest and saves time and money.