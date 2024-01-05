Oscar Pistorius is released from prison in South Africa after serving nine years of his sentence for the murder of his girlfriend

#Oscar #Pistorius #released #prison #South #Africa #serving #years #sentence #murder #girlfriend

(CNN) — Oscar Pistorius was released on parole and is home after serving almost nine years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, ​​Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesman for the South African Correctional Services, told CNN.

The South African athlete shot Steenkamp four times through the bathroom door of her home on Valentine’s Day 2013. Pistorius denied killing her in a fit of rage, saying instead that he had mistaken her for an intruder. He was initially sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.

Pistorius was released from Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, west of Pretoria, on Friday morning and will be subject to parole conditions until his sentence expires in 2029.

The South African Correctional Services said in a statement Wednesday that “general parole conditions” will apply, including that Pistorius must be home at certain times of the day. He may not consume alcohol or prohibited substances and must participate in programs determined by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board.

“Like other prisoners on parole, Pistorius will not be able to give interviews to the media,” the statement added.

In November, Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, ​​said she was worried about the safety of other women once he was released on parole.

“At this time I am not convinced that Oscar has been rehabilitated,” her statement said.

“Rehabilitation requires someone to honestly engage with the full truth of their crime and the consequences thereof. No one can claim to have remorse if they are not able to fully commit to the truth. If someone does not show remorse, they cannot be considered rehabilitated. If not rehabilitated, the risk of recidivism is high,” she said.

In a statement released Friday, Steenkamp’s mother said her only wish following Pistorius’ release is that he be allowed to live out his remaining years “in peace.”

“There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served (in prison) will bring Reeva back,” June Steenkamp said. “We, those left behind, are the ones serving life sentences.”

The athlete, known as “Blade Runner” for his carbon fiber prosthetic legs and once hailed as an inspirational figure after competing in the 2012 Olympics, became the center of an investigation that was followed around the world. world.

During the trial, Pistorius pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of firearms possession associated with Steenkamp’s murder.

Prosecutors argued that his murder was deliberate and that the shooting occurred after the couple had an argument.

He frequently broke down in court and his past behavior was closely scrutinized.

Pistorius was convicted of manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to five years. But a higher court overturned the conviction and changed it to murder a year later, increasing his sentence to six years in prison.

The ruling was appealed by prosecutors who claimed the sentence was too lenient. Pistorius’ sentence was increased to 13 years and five months by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal in 2017.