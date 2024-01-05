Oscar Pistorius released on parole after killing his girlfriend

However, for “security” reasons, prison authorities have not announced a time or other logistical details for his release. According to authorities, the ex-athlete, like all other people released on parole, will not be allowed to give interviews.

The disabled athlete, then known as the “Blade Runner” because of his lower leg prostheses, killed his girlfriend with several shots through the bathroom door in his heavily secured house on the night of Valentine’s Day 2013.

In 2014 he was initially sentenced to five years in prison for the manslaughter of his girlfriend. After objections from the public prosecutor’s office, he was finally sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison for murder by the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2017.

