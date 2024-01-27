:: OSEL.CZ :: – 3D printing with liquid metal is much faster than current technology

#OSEL.CZ #printing #liquid #metal #faster #current #technology

The new method of 3D printing with molten aluminum works quickly, with large objects and with lower energy consumption. All you have to do is heat the aluminum to a temperature of over 660 °C and then print it with a very durable nozzle. The price for this is printing at a lower resolution. Either you like the scrap aesthetic or you bite the bullet and use this 3D printing for objects that you don’t mind.

A chair printed with liquid aluminum. Credit: MIT Self-Assembly Lab.

Nowadays, we can already print metal objects on 3D printers. But there is still something to solve, for example the speed of such 3D printing. Recently, a new technology for 3D printing of metal objects has appeared, which uses liquid metal. According to the creators, it is at least 10 times faster than existing metal 3D printing, but there is a catch. In this case, it is necessary to pay for lightning-fast 3D printing by resigning to detail.

Skylar Tibbits. Credit: MIT.

Behind the liquid metal printing method (LMP, Liquid metal printing) stands Skylar Tibbits, head of the Self-Assembly Lab at MIT, with an international team of colleagues and support from Aisin Group, Amada Global and Emeco. Tibbits et al. developed a system with an electric furnace that heats aluminum past its melting point (approx. 660 °C). The liquid aluminum is then ready for 3D printing in a graphite tank, from where it flows into a ceramic nozzle.

Printing on glass microspheres. Credit: MIT Self-Assembly Lab.

As Tibbits’s colleague Zain Karsan of ETH Zürich reports, molten aluminum destroys almost anything in its path. They started with a stainless steel nozzle, then tried titanium and ended up with a ceramic nozzle. But even that is not completely ideal, and liquid aluminum can destroy it. During 3D printing, liquid aluminum is extruded onto a base of glass balls with a diameter of 100 microns, where it solidifies in the desired shape.

Liquid metal 3D printing is much faster than current methods of printing metal objects and allows printing larger objects. But, unfortunately, it works in a significantly lower resolution. Printed objects aren’t exactly pretty unless you’re into the scrap aesthetic. But they have the desired shape and work.

Still, Tibbits and his colleagues believe that rapid liquid metal 3D printing will find its uses. It could gain ground, for example, in structural 3D printing and in an industrial environment where high resolution when printing is not an absolute priority. With such a squint, one can get a number of benefits associated with this method. In addition to the speed and size of the print, it is primarily about lower energy consumption, which is a strong argument these days. The development of the new technology continues, and in time it could become a breakthrough in the field of 3D printing of metal objects.

Video: Printing furniture with liquid metal

Literature

New Atlas 26. 1. 2024.