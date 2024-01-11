Osmer Morales wins “Carrao” Bracho Award unanimously in Venezuela

#Osmer #Morales #wins #Carrao #Bracho #Award #unanimously #Venezuela

There were no surprises: Osmer Morales categorically registered his name in Los Grandes de la LVBP, presented by Maltín Polar, and was unanimously chosen as the winner of the “Carrao” Bracho Award for Pitcher of the Year, after adding 50 votes to first place to have a perfect score of 250.

The Margarita Braves right-hander finished undefeated in those ballots, in the same way that he did during the entire regular round of the 2023-2024 season, in which he became the tenth player in the history of the Venezuelan Baseball League Professional in winning the Triple Crown of pitching, after finishing with a record of 7-0, with 51 strikeouts and a 2.26 ERA.

“Thank you. “I am truly very grateful to each of the voters,” were the pitcher’s first words when he found out through Héctor Cordido, president of Numeritos Gerencia Deportiva, in an Instagram Live on the @losgrandondelalvbp account.

The 31-year-old Villa de Cura native became the circuit’s first Triple Crowned in 20 years and joined his name with Roy Wellmaker (Vargas, 1946), Don Newcombe Vargas, (1947), Santiago Ultich (Venezuela, 1949 ), Clem Labine (Magallanes, 1950), Jim Owens (Valencia, 1963), Darold Knowles (La Guaira, 1964), Bart Johnson (Zulia, 1970), Wilson Álvarez (Zulia, 1991) and Edwin Hurtado (Lara, 2003) .

“At first I was not aware, but now with all the news I am aware of what my season was like. “I am very proud and happy,” said the right-hander, who revealed that his transformation to achieve this feat began by working in the Major League with another LVBP Triple Crowned: Wilson Álvarez.

“El Intocable” was his pitching coach in that circuit and began to sow a change in Morales’ mentality that Giovanni Carrara, his pitching coach in Braves, ended up exploiting.

“The confidence that the team gave me, that the staff gave me from day one, of having that confidence of being in the rotation was the key,” he explained. “I have to thank Gio (Carrara) a lot for the work, also the trust that manager José Moreno and the entire staff gave me, and I also have to thank someone who helped me a lot in the Major League, Mr. Wilson Álvarez. I am quite grateful to him, for his contribution and for his help.”

Max Castillo, from Cardenales de Lara, added 126 points, to finish second in the voting of the 50 specialists, while the Closer of the Year, Anthony Vizcaya, from Navegantes del Magallanes, finished with 42 points to close the podium. Félix Doubront (Bravos), Jorge Tavarez (Águilas), Carlos Navas (Bravos) and Raúl Rivero (Cardenales) also added points.

Morales became the first Margarita Braves player to win the Pitcher of the Year, called the “Carrao” Bracho Award in the 1994-1995 season, and is the third player to win it in that franchise, whose winners were Keith Evans ( 1999-2000) and Ricardo Palma (2004-2005) when she bore the name Pastora de Los Llanos.

Morales, who is competing for three of the awards organized by Numeritos Gerencia Deportiva and Line Up Internacional, could get his second this Thursday, when the winner of the Luis Salazar Comeback of the Year Award is announced in an Instagram Live through the account @losgrandondelalvbp.

The Braves ace will be competing again with Anthony Vizcaya, from Navegantes del Magallanes, and his teammate, Félix Doubront.

The LVBP Greats have the endorsement of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League and are sponsored by Juega En Línea, New Arrival, Fórum and Café La Protectora.