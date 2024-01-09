Ostapenko overcomes the first round of the Adelaide tournament with a victory in three sets

#Ostapenko #overcomes #Adelaide #tournament #victory #sets

For reaching the second round, the Latvian tennis player earned a bonus of 13,170 US dollars and won 60 rating points.

Kirstea made eight double faults while serving, while Ostapenko had only three. The elusive Romanian served by one more – 8:7.

In the second round of the Adelaide tournament, or the round of 16, Ostapenko will meet the French Caroline Garcia (WTA 20th).

Ostapenko ranks 12th in the WTA ranking and is seeded sixth in this tournament, while Kirstea ranks 26th in the ranking.

The two tennis players had met each other four times so far. Out of them, Ostapenko won the first three, but so far the last one – in the second round of last year’s Wimbledon championship – was superior to Kirstea.

Also in the previous two mutual games, the winner was determined in the third set.

Ostapenko competed in the Brisbane “WTA 500” series tournament last week, where she lost to Victoria Azarenka (WTA No. 23) 3-6, 6-3, 5-7 in the quarterfinals. Kirstea met Czech Linda Noskova (WTA No. 40) in the first round and lost 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, suffering her fifth straight defeat.

Last season, Kirstea reached the semifinals of the “WTA 1000” tournament for the first time after a ten-year break and played in the quarterfinals of the “Grand Slam” for the second time in her career, entering the top eight at the US Open. She has won two titles during her career.

Last year, Ostapenko was stopped in the first round at the Adelaide tournament, coming within one point of the WTA ranking. The Romanian also lost in the first round at the Adelaide tournament last year after overcoming two qualifying rounds.

The Latvian tennis player will also compete in the doubles tournament with her usual opponent Ludmila Kichenoka from Ukraine in Adelaide.

After the tournament in Adelaide, from January 14 to 28, the tennis players will compete in the first “Grand Slam” tournament of the season – the Australian Open Championship.