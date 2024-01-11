Ostapenko reaches the first semifinal of the tennis season in Australia / Article

#Ostapenko #reaches #semifinal #tennis #season #Australia #Article

In the fight for a place in the semi-finals, Alona beat Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in two sets 7-5, 6-3. Alona served more accurately and was better able to convert both her own and her opponent’s first serves into points.

Alona ranks 12th in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking, but she will return to the TOP10 in the new week. Latvia’s first racket in Adelaide is ranked number six, whereas Kostyukas is right behind the fourth ten in the ranking.

Alona Ostapenko and Marta Kostyuk match episodes

Previously, in the first two rounds, Alona defeated Romanian Sorana Kirsteu (WTA 26) and beat French tennis player Carolina Garcia (WTA 20).

In the semifinals, Ostapenko will face a test against the winner of the match between Kazakhstani tennis player Yelena Rybakina and neutral participant Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Ostapenko, paired with Ukraine’s Lyudmila Kichenok, withdrew from Thursday’s doubles semifinal against France’s Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic. The match was scheduled to start soon after the singles match of Alona.

The tennis players are preparing for the first “Grand Slam” tournament of the season – the Australian Open Championship in Melbourne will start in the main tournament on January 14.

Ostapenko will be seeded 11th in the first of the four major tournaments of the year, which will allow her to not meet potentially stronger rivals in the first rounds.

Latvia’s second racket Darja Semenistaja (WTA 143rd) competed in the qualification at the Australian Open Championship. She lost on Thursday in the second round with 1-6, 6-7 (4-7) to the host Maja Joynta (WTA 573rd), who received a special invitation. Qualifiers must overcome three rounds to enter the main tournament.

The Adelaide hard court tournament, with more than $920,000 in prize money, will conclude on Saturday, January 13. For women, the winner will earn 500 ranking points.

