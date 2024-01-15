Ostapenko, who is enjoying the most successful start to the season, will start the Australian Open on Tuesday

The match will be the third on the 3rd court and could start around 6 o’clock Latvian time.

Ostapenko is the tenth player on the planet and will play in Australia with number 11, while Birela, who received a special invitation from the organizers, is ranked 116th. The two tennis players have not played against each other so far.

In the second round, the winner of this match will meet with Croatian Petar Martic (WTA 40) or Australian tennis player Alja Tomljanovic of Croatian origin (WTA 271).

Ostapenko won the WTA 500 in Adelaide last weekend, winning the seventh WTA title of her career and the first in Australia. Birela, who mostly competes on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) tour, previously competed in the WTA tournament in Hobart without qualifying.

Last year at the Australian Open, Ostapenko reached the quarterfinals, so this year she has to defend 430 WTA ranking points. It is the Latvian’s best achievement in singles at the Australian Open tennis championship.

On the other hand, Birela did not pass the second round last year, while her most successful first “Grand Slam” of the season was in 2019, when she managed to enter the third round.

The main competition of the Australian Open Championship will take place until January 28.

