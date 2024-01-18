Ostrołęka Power Plant. Its issue will be raised at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

#Ostrołęka #Power #Plant #issue #raised #extraordinary #general #meeting #shareholders

On Thursday evening, a stock exchange announcement appeared on Enea’s website. The company informs that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) – scheduled for January 30 – it will also cover the issue of the failed construction of the “C” coal unit at the Ostrołęka Power Plant.

As we read in the announcement, change is related to Enea’s pursuit of “claims for damages” from 2018-2019, which was allegedly caused to the company by the then management and supervisory board. These are “decisions related to the company’s investment in the Ostrołęka ‘C’ power unit.”

The amendment to the draft Resolution aims to expand the list of insurers against whom the Company pursues claims under concluded civil liability insurance contracts for members of the Issuer’s bodies, jas well as expressing subsequent consent for the Company to bring a lawsuit against these entities – Enea said in a statement.

The Ostrołęka “C” Power Plant cost a lot of money

In 2018, Enea began implementing a project to build a new coal block in Ostrołęka (the so-called “C” unit). However, experts argued from the beginning that this investment was unprofitable because, among other things, The European Union’s climate policy requires member states to switch from coal-fired energy to less emission sources.

In spring 2020, work on the construction of the new block was suspended. After a year, it was decided that natural gas would be used to produce electricity instead of coal, so the demolition of the previously constructed elements of the coal block began, including: two famous towers.

There was a report to the prosecutor’s office

In his opinion, the above-mentioned persons failed to fulfill their obligation and could have caused significant property damage.

