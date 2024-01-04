ÖSV coach sounds the alarm: Brunner: “We are far behind Switzerland”

#ÖSV #coach #sounds #alarm #Brunner #Switzerland

Sepp Brunner (right) is worried about the Austrian speed talent.

Image: Imago

ÖSV speed coach Sepp Brunner is sounding the alarm with a view to the future and sees a need to catch up in Austria when it comes to promoting young talent – especially in comparison with Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Austria’s ski stars got off to a good start in the World Cup winter. In the ultimate discipline, of all things, the men lag behind the high expectations.

Speed ​​trainer Sepp Brunner points out that the downturn is not just due to bad luck with injuries and says: “Unfortunately, we are very thin on the descent, we have to be honest about that.”

Brunner, who once worked for Swiss-Ski, also sees a lot of catching up to do for young Austrians in the speed disciplines.

Ten races, three victories, nine podium places – Austria’s ski cracks had a successful start to the World Cup winter. In the national rankings, the ÖSV is hot on the heels of the Swiss association; on the men’s side, the gap is just 57 World Cup points. However, things are not going as hoped in all disciplines.

At least so far there have been no successes on the descent. “We have been underperformed so far,” says head coach Marko Pfeifer. After three races in the premier discipline, the ÖSV men are still waiting for their first podium place. This last happened in the 2015/16 season. The best result was achieved by a veteran, Vincent Kriechmayr, who finished fifth in Bormio.

No width and bad luck with injuries

Before the traditional speed races in Wengen and Kitzbühel, concerns are increasing due to recent developments. Because: “Unfortunately, we are very thin on the descent, so we have to be honest,” speed trainer Sepp Brunner draws attention to the problem in the “Krone”. “We have few people who can get to the front – if they miss out, it will be tight.”

On the one hand, the sudden resignation of long-time top performer Matthias Mayer a good year ago contributes to the lack of breadth in the squad. On the other hand, the bad luck with injuries for Max Franz and now Marco Schwarz, who tore his cruciate ligament in Bormio before the turn of the year and will be out for a long time, is aggravating the situation.

“We have to use the lever there”

There are apparently no potential successors in sight who can fill the big shoes. “A lot has been missed in recent years, and we have to address that clearly,” says Brunner plainly. This is also due to the lack of training opportunities in the speed sector, which is why the focus in Austria’s promotion of young talent is more on the technical disciplines.

Brunner warns: “We have to apply the levers in order to remain competitive at the top in the future. We are far behind Switzerland in this development, there is a lot more coming up – but with their glaciers they also have completely different training options, which is hardly possible with us anymore,” says the former Swiss Ski trainer.

The ÖSV threatens to feel the consequences of this this winter. After the three departures so far, Austria only has two riders in the top 30 – apart from Schwarz, who can no longer attack this season: Vincent Kriechmayr and Stefan Babinsky. Switzerland, on the other hand, is much better represented with the sextet of Marco Odermatt, Niels Hintermann, Marco Kohler, Justin Murisier, Stefan Rogentin and Franjo von Allmen.